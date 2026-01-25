Maharashtra BJP leader's name in Bengal voter list, gets SIR notice

Kolkata, Jan 25 (IANS) The name of a BJP district council candidate from Maharashtra has been found on the voter list for Ward No. 12 of Dubrajpur Municipality in West Bengal's Birbhum district. According to district officials, the BJP leader has been issued a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) hearing notice.

This incident sparked political tension in the area on Sunday.

It has been learned that the BJP leader, Ujjwala Burungle, is a resident of Nashik in Maharashtra. Her name is already included in the Maharashtra voter list in Nasik, and she was a BJP candidate in the 2026 District Council elections in that state. Now, her name has been found on the West Bengal voter list of 2025.

It was further learnt that she reportedly submitted an enumeration form during the SIR process and has now received a hearing notice due to discrepancies in her voter registration information. Her name is listed in Ward No. 12 of Dubrajpur Municipality in Birbhum.

Following the development, the Trinamool Congress has claimed that fake names are being added to the voter list in West Bengal. They alleged that the BJP has been doing this to gain an advantage in the upcoming Assembly polls in the state.

The Trinamool further claimed that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has repeatedly made this allegation, and it is now proving to be true.

"The BJP wants to incorporate illegal voters in the voters' list of West Bengal. This is proof of that. We will ask the Election Commission to take notice and look into the matter," said a local Trinamool leader.

Countering the allegations, Anup Saha, the BJP MLA from Dubrajpur Assembly constituency, said, "The Election Commission will definitely investigate the matter. How her name is on the voter list in two places is subject to investigation. We will also ask the poll panel to look into the matter."

It was learnt that Ujjwala Burungle is a resident of Solapur in Maharashtra. Her husband had come to Dubrajpur in Birbhum, 17 years ago, for gold business. Her husband's name is Appa Shankar Burungle. That's how her name was registered in West Bengal's electoral rolls.

