Maharashtra ATS detains two more in probe into engineering student’s alleged links to JeM, ISIS

Mumbai, March 8 (IANS) The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has detained two more individuals for questioning in connection with its investigation into a 21-year-old engineering student arrested for alleged links to extremist organisations, officials said on Sunday.

Computer science engineering student Ayan Yusuf Sheikh was earlier arrested by the ATS for his suspected association with the Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed and the global extremist outfit Islamic State of Iraq and Syria. He is currently in ATS custody until March 9 as investigators continue to examine his activities and online communications.

According to officials, the investigation has revealed that Sheikh was allegedly influenced by extremist and hate-driven content circulated on encrypted groups on the messaging platform Telegram. Authorities believe the material played a key role in radicalising him over the past several months.

During interrogation, Sheikh reportedly told investigators that the Telegram channels functioned as discussion forums focusing on what participants described as "injustices against Muslims". He said the groups were also used to discuss ways to "protect the community", according to ATS sources.

Investigators said Sheikh had been actively participating in encrypted Telegram groups for the past six to seven months. These groups allegedly included members from several countries, including individuals believed to be based in Pakistan who were using forged or anonymous identities.

Officials said that some of the participants in these channels were suspected to be associated with Jaish-e-Mohammed. According to investigators, operatives linked to the group have previously been identified by security agencies for spreading propaganda online through multiple aliases. Authorities added that such groups have historically circulated content aimed at shaping narratives of victimhood among Muslim communities worldwide.

The ATS said the material shared in the channels included videos related to political conflicts in regions such as Kashmir, audio recordings referencing historical militant figures, and posts highlighting alleged persecution of Muslim communities in various parts of the world, including India, Myanmar, several European countries, the United States, and Palestine.

Officials described the pattern of exposure as part of what they called a "hate crime brainwashing model", where emotional appeals based on religious identity are used to attract and influence participants online, potentially encouraging extremist behaviour offline.

According to investigators, the Telegram groups also served as platforms where members discussed alleged hate crimes and debated possible responses. Authorities said participants often exchanged views on how communities should react to such incidents and what actions should be taken to defend or protect their groups.

While specific channel details have not been disclosed, officials said Sheikh was actively engaged in these forums and frequently reacted strongly to discussions related to punishment and retaliatory actions. Some of the posts circulating in the groups claimed that Jaish was acting to defend Muslims globally, reinforcing the ideological narratives promoted within the channels.

During questioning, Sheikh reportedly admitted that the content was often shared in small and gradual portions, such as short video clips or motivational posts. Over time, he began participating more actively in the groups, interacting with members who shared similar views.

He also acknowledged sharing some of the content with friends through private chats, initially out of curiosity, but later after repeated exposure to the material. Investigators said Sheikh now recognises that his involvement in these discussions linked him to a wider online network that authorities have described as extremist.

