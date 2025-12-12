Maharashtra Assembly passes bill to provide relief in stamp duty disputes

Nagpur, Dec 12 (IANS) The Maharashtra Assembly, on Friday, unanimously passed a bill to amend the Maharashtra Stamp Duty (Second Amendment) Bill 2025, which aims to provide relief to the common man in stamp duty-related disputes.

The bill proposes to provide an easy opportunity for citizens to appeal directly to the state government in stamp duty disputes instead of going to the high court.

State Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule introduced this bill in the state Assembly.

While discussing this bill, MLAs Bhaskar Jadhav and Atul Bhatkhalkar expressed their views, after which the House unanimously passed the bill.

"As per the provisions of the existing 'Maharashtra Stamp Act, 1958', the order passed by the Chief Controlling Revenue Officer could be challenged only by filing a writ petition in the High Court. This increased the burden of cases on the High Court and the legal expenses of the parties. Also, the revenue of the state government was stuck for a long period due to the pendency of cases in the court. As a solution to this, a new 'Section 53B' has been inserted," Minister Bawankule said.

According to this new provision, any person aggrieved by the order of the Chief Comptroller Revenue Authority can now file an appeal with the state government within 60 days from the date of receipt of the order.

A fee of Rs 1,000 has been fixed for this appeal.

The state government will listen to both sides and give an appropriate decision on it, and this decision will be final.

Minister Bawankule expressed confidence that this amendment will reduce the number of pending cases in the High Court and save the time and money of the common citizen.

It will also help in releasing the stuck revenue of the state government at an early stage, it has been clarified in the statement of purpose and reasons of this bill.

He also said that the bill also brings about consequential amendments in Section 32C and Section 53.

"This bill will be important in ensuring speedy justice to citizens and ease of administrative proceedings," he noted.

--IANS

sj/khz