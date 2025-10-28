Mahagathbandhan's manifesto will be only about gaining power: Bihar's Ex-Dy CM Tarkishore Prasad

Katihar, Oct 28 (IANS) Ahead of the release of the Mahagathbandhan’s election manifesto, former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tarkishore Prasad on Tuesday criticised the alliance, claiming that its manifesto focuses solely on attaining power rather than addressing the state’s development.

Speaking to IANS, Tarkishore Prasad said, “The Mahagathbandhan’s manifesto is not based on any real vision. It is all about how to get into power. Their viewpoint is personal and self-centered. They have no genuine concern for the development of Bihar.”

He further added, “Their manifesto is nothing more than a bundle of papers. The people of Bihar have already given them a chance. From 1995 to 2005, they were in power, and everyone knows how they used that opportunity. They do not deserve another chance to return to power.”

Prasad expressed confidence in the voters’ awareness, saying, “This shows that the people of Bihar are well-informed. The result will be evident in the upcoming elections. The NDA will win with a huge majority under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.”

With the conclusion of the Chhath festival, the election campaign for the Bihar Assembly polls has gained momentum. The political atmosphere in the state has now fully shifted into election mode, with leaders from all major parties gearing up for rallies and public meetings across Bihar.

With only ten days left before the first phase of voting, both political parties and alliances are making concerted efforts to connect with voters.

The Mahagathbandhan is set to release its election manifesto in Patna today and is largely expected to focus on key issues such as employment, inflation, education, and farmers’ welfare. Meanwhile, the NDA is preparing to hold rallies across the state in support of its candidates.

Recently, the Grand Alliance declared Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav as its Chief Ministerial candidate for the 2025 Assembly elections. Congress election observer and former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot made the announcement at a joint press conference in Patna, attended by the heads and senior leaders of all seven constituent parties of the alliance.

--IANS

jk/mr