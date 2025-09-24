Maha: War of words between ruling, oppn parties over financial aid to farmers hit by rain and flood

Mumbai, Sep 24 (IANS) Ruling and Opposition parties on Wednesday engaged in the verbal duel over the financial aid given to the farmers hit by heavy rains and floods in various parts of Maharashtra.

The Opposition parties criticised the MahaYuti government for releasing a meager financial aid to the farmers affected by heavy rains and floods in various parts of Maharashtra.

The Congress and NCP-SP demanded that the government should declare wet drought in the state through the government maintained that there is no official provision of declaring wet drought.

However, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis claimed that the government has already sanctioned so far the financial assistance worth Rs 2215 crore to 31.64 lakh farmers.

Out of this, Rs 1,829 crore has been distributed at the district level and will be deposited in the bank accounts of the farmers in the next 8 to 10 days.

Similar instructions have been given to the local administration.

“We have already sanctioned Rs 2,215 crore for 31.64 lakh farmers. We have also given clear instructions to the state administration to not get entangled in the technical issues but instead work to release as much money as possible for the affected farmers,” said the chief minister.

Even as CM made an announcement with regard to financial aid of Rs 2,215 crore, the Opposition termed it as a meager amount considering the tragedy.

“First of all, the amount released is not the for the September rains. It is for the losses caused in July and August. Secondly, if 31.5 lakh farmers are given Rs 2215 crore, it means that each farmers will get merely Rs 3,400 per acre or Rs 8,500 per hectare. Is it fair? Neither the CM nor two deputy CM s are talking about the demand of released Rs 50,000 per hectare. The government must release that amount,” said opposition Nationalist Congress Party (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar.

Congress legislative party leader Vijat Wadettiwar said that the state government had already put the farmers into trouble by not declaring farm loan waiver.

“The small amount announced by the state government is nothing but a cruel joke played by the state government on farmers. Our demand is that the wet drought should be announced at the earliest,” said Wadettiwar.

Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee spokesperson Sachin Sawant said: “The government has announced Rs 2,215 crore for assistance to 31.64 lakh farmers affected by heavy rainfall. This amounts to Rs 7,000 per farmer. Considering the massive losses suffered by the farmers, this amount is extremely paltry. The Congress party has demanded the assistance of Rs 50,000 per hectare. Why does the government's hand, which is open for its business friends, falter when it comes to the public?

Shiv Sena-UBT leader and former leader of opposition in the state council Ambadas Danve, who on Wednesday inspected the areas affected by heavy rainfall in Dharashiv district, demanded that the state government should immediately initiate relief operations.

CM Fadnavis, when asked about the opposition's demands, said that all possible financial help and compensation will be extended to farmers.

“We have given clear instruction to the administration to loosen the norms and extend help. The money will not be a problem,” he said.

Two days of incessant rains in Marathwada and other parts of the state have affected approximately 28 lakh hectare under various crops.

In July-August, heavy rainfall caused damage to crops on around 15.45 lakh hectare. The total damage to the area under Kharif in the last three months is approximately 43 lakh hectare, which is around 30 percent of the total Kharif crop (excluding sugarcane) for 2025-26.

