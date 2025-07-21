Maha: Treatment for poor to be provided through crowd-funding and tripartite agreement

Mumbai, July 21 (IANS) Treatment will be provided from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund to poor and needy patients in Maharashtra through crowdfunding and a tripartite agreement, said the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) on Monday.

The patients will get the support of corporate companies, donors and hospitals, which will provide relief to thousands of patients.

A tripartite agreement will soon be signed under the initiative of the Chief Minister's Relief Fund to provide the benefit of expensive medical treatment to the needy and economically weak patients of the state.

“For the first time in the state, crowdfunding for patients is being started from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund. Patients with serious and critical illnesses whose treatment cost exceeds Rs 10 lakhs will be eligible for crowdfunding. Such patients will have to submit an application through a separate portal created by the Chief Minister's Relief Fund cell. This portal will be operational within three months. At a time when the cost of treatment for patients is in crores, and there is a shortage of funds even after taking advantage of all the schemes, crowdfunding will become important,” said the Chief Minister’s Office in a release.

“A regulatory mechanism will be set up for the screening of patients' eligibility and a transparent process. This facility will be a boon for needy patients in rural and urban areas. Chief Minister's Relief Fund, corporate companies/donors /NGOs, and hospitals will help in the treatment of patients,” said Rameshwar Naik, Head of Chief Minister's Relief Fund and Charitable Hospital Help Cell.

The Chief Minister's Medical Relief Fund has recently received the FCRA (Foreign Contribution Regulation Act) approval required to accept funds from abroad.

This will allow it to accept direct financial assistance from foreign donors, institutions, and the fund under CSR from companies.

The Chief Minister's Relief Fund Cell, Maharashtra, has become the first state in the country to receive FCRA certification. These foreign funds will be used for the treatment of needy patients,” said the CMO.

“The participation of charitable hospitals in this scheme is important. In return for tax concessions from the government, these hospitals have to reserve 10 per cent of their total beds free of cost for families with an annual income of up to Rs 1.80 lakh. While 10 per cent of the beds are for families with an annual income of up to Rs 3.60 lakh for treatment at a concessional rate. Due to this arrangement, poor patients can get treatment from big hospitals. For application process or any other information and guidance, contact toll-free number 1800 123 2211,” said the CMO.

From January 1 to June 30, 2025, 14,651 patients were provided assistance worth Rs 128.66 crore from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund Cell.

Further, from the Charitable Hospital Relief Cell, 2,32,265 patients were provided assistance worth Rs 165 crore between January 1 and May 31, 2025.

--IANS

sj/dan