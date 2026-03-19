Maha to prioritise gaming, creator economy and digital infra: CM Fadnavis

Mumbai, March 19 (IANS) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday said that the state government is actively building a robust ecosystem to support gaming, the creator economy, education, and digital infrastructure.

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Speaking at an interactive session with content creators, he addressed various industry concerns and outlined his vision for a digital-first state.

In a major announcement for the creative community, the Chief Minister revealed plans to develop a state-of-the-art complex across 50 acres near the Navi Mumbai International Airport.

This dedicated hub will serve as a one-stop destination for e-sports arenas, content creation studios, and plug-and-play digital infrastructure.

CM Fadnavis also highlighted that 12 AVGC (Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, and Comics) hubs are being developed across Maharashtra to foster a world-class ecosystem for game development.

He further elaborated on plans to build a comprehensive facility for content creators on 50 acres near the Navi Mumbai airport, which will house e-sports infrastructure, content creation tools, and related amenities under one roof.

When asked if he would support his own daughter pursuing a career in gaming, the Chief Minister said: “If my daughter decides to make a career in gaming, she will have 100 per cent permission and my full support. No matter which field one chooses, hard work remains the only key to success.”

Addressing the challenges creators face in monetising content, Fadnavis noted that the state government is working to bridge the gap between creators and brands. He mentioned a recent discussion with YouTube CEO Neal Mohan regarding the creation of a stronger ecosystem for creators, further supported by the state’s AVGC policy.

To provide students with clear career pathways in gaming and animation, the government has established the Indian Institute of Creative Technology (IICT). Operating on a ‘hub-and-spoke’ model, the institute will offer professional training and infrastructure to aspiring creators, he said.

Fadnavis also shared updates on the state’s digital reach. “Fibre network has already reached 70 per cent of the 40,000 villages in Maharashtra. The government aims to provide high-speed, ‘lag-free’ internet to every single village within the next two to three years,” he said.

Responding to a suggestion about 24x7 live streaming of the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), he said the government would strive to use live platforms to showcase major projects and critical decision-making processes to the public.

--IANS

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