Maha to build modern ‘busports’ on Gujarat model: Minister Pratap Sarnaik

Mumbai, March 12 (IANS) Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik on Thursday informed the Legislative Council that the government has decided to build modern ‘busports’ across the state on the lines of Gujarat.

He said a new policy has been formulated for the comprehensive development of Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) depots and bus stations.

The minister was responding to a half-hour discussion initiated by MLC Pravin Darekar on the issue.

Sarnaik stated that under the guidance of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, and Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Ajit Pawar, modern state transport bus stations equipped with enhanced passenger amenities would be developed across Maharashtra.

The minister said the new policy focuses on extended lease terms, passenger facilities, economic impact and balanced regional development.

“To boost commercial development, the lease agreement for ST bus station and depot projects has been fixed at 49 + 49 years (98 years). This provision aims to encourage investors and ensure long-term revenue for the MSRTC.

“The initiative will provide passengers with clean, safe and modern facilities. These projects are expected to generate significant employment and business opportunities for local youth.

“The project will not focus solely on urban areas. To ensure balanced growth, tenders will be processed by grouping depots into ‘packages’ consisting of one urban depot, one taluka-level depot and one rural depot,” he said.

Sarnaik emphasised that the ‘packaging’ model would ensure that bus stations in rural areas are developed alongside those in urban centres.

Meanwhile, Minister of State for Finance Ashish Jaiswal informed the Legislative Council that Maharashtra is endowed with vast natural resources, historical heritage and religious sites.

He said that by leveraging these assets effectively for tourism, the state economy could receive a significant boost.

Keeping the “Viksit Maharashtra 2047” (Developed Maharashtra 2047) vision in mind, 50 tourist destinations across the state will be developed under the Regional Tourism Scheme.

Jaiswal said that at least one tourist destination in every district will be developed under the initiative.

The statement was made during a half-hour discussion raised by MLC Ranjitsinh Mohite Patil under Rule 92 regarding tourism development around the Ujani Dam area.

The minister identified four main pillars for development: water sports, forest tourism, heritage sites and religious tourism.

“The state government is prioritising these projects to increase tourist footfall and generate large-scale employment opportunities. A Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model will be utilised to accelerate tourism projects.

“To effectively use water bodies for tourism, departments such as Water Resources and Tourism will work in coordination,” he added.

Jaiswal confirmed that administrative approval has been granted for tourism development around the Ujani Dam area.

He noted that a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Water Resources Department is required for the project.

He assured the House that necessary steps would be taken to expedite the work and said he would personally visit the Ujani Dam site to review the progress.

--IANS

sj/pgh