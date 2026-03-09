Maha: Suspension of IAS officer over Chandrapur pollution issue likely to be revoked​

Mumbai, March 9 (IANS) The Maharashtra government on Monday indicated that the suspension of M Devender Singh, a 2011-batch IAS officer and Member Secretary of the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB), is likely to be withdrawn. ​

This comes after high-level discussions in the Legislative Assembly involving senior ministers and the Chief Minister.​

The controversy began with a heated discussion regarding the alarming rise in pollution levels in the Chandrapur district.​

Environment Minister Pankaja Munde informed the House that despite the gravity of the environmental crisis, several high-ranking MPCB officials had consistently failed to attend crucial review meetings. ​

Minister Munde specifically highlighted that M Devender Singh did not appear for a mandatory briefing despite direct orders. ​

Taking a stern view of this perceived insubordination and neglect of a sensitive public issue, Presiding Officer Dilip Lande had recently ordered the immediate suspension of M Devender Singh and Joint Director Satish Padwal. ​

Consequently, the General Administration Department, under the signature of Additional Secretary V Radha, suspended both officers pending disciplinary action.​

The narrative took a turn during the recent budget session proceedings, when senior BJP leader and Minister Chandrakant Patil raised the matter in the Assembly. He informed the House that IAS officer M Devender Singh had submitted evidence regarding his absence and expressed his sincere regrets for the incident.​

Following this clarification, the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly suggested that the government initiate the process to revoke the suspension. ​

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis responded to the floor, stating that "appropriate action will be taken in this regard," signalling a likely reversal of the disciplinary measure.​

While the official orders were initially issued due to a lack of communication during a critical briefing on Chandrapur’s environment, the formal apology and the intervention of senior leadership suggest that both M Devender Singh and Satish Padwal may soon be reinstated to their positions.

