Maha: State-level committee formed to clear encroachments from protected monuments

Mumbai, Dec 17 (IANS) In a significant move to preserve the historical integrity of Maharashtra's heritage, the State Cabinet on Wednesday decided to establish a State-Level Committee chaired by the Minister for Cultural Affairs, Ashish Shelar.

The primary objective of the committee is to ensure that state-protected monuments, including forts, remain free from encroachments. Maharashtra currently has 390 state-protected monuments. In addition, there are 145 temples, including Tulja Bhavani and Jejuri.

The project covers diverse sites ranging from the August Kranti Maidan, St George Fort, Dharavi Fort and Khandeshwari Caves; in the Konkan region, the ancient petroglyphs in Ratnagiri; and the birthplaces of national heroes such as Vasudev Balwant Phadke and Senapati Bapat. In Western Maharashtra, the project also includes the birthplaces of Yashwantrao Chavan and Baji Prabhu Deshpande.

"Removal of unauthorised constructions is not merely an administrative task but a necessity for the scientific conservation of our history," the Cabinet noted.

The decision is expected to preserve the "historical authenticity" of ancient sites, accelerate the district development agenda by promoting tourism, and improve the state’s standing in heritage conservation rankings.

The committee comprises a high-level panel of ministers and secretaries to ensure inter-departmental coordination, including the Ministers of Revenue, Rural Development, Tourism, Public Works Department (PWD), Forests, and Ports Development. It also includes the Secretaries of Finance, Planning, Cultural Affairs, Urban Development (1), Home, Revenue, Rural Development, Tourism, PWD, Forests, and Ports Development.

While a previous Government Resolution (GR) dated January 20, 2025, focused specifically on clearing encroachments from forts -- central, state and unprotected -- the new decision expands the scope to include all state-protected monuments, according to a release issued by the office of the Minister for Cultural Affairs, Ashish Shelar.

The State-Level Committee will oversee the functioning of District-Level Committees, formulate strategic policies, and provide necessary guidance. The government noted that removing unauthorised structures is essential for monument conservation.

Furthermore, developing these sites as tourist hubs will boost district economies and accelerate regional development. To expedite the removal of encroachments and facilitate conservation, the Planning Department has been authorised to provide funds directly to District Collectors.

--IANS

sj/pgh