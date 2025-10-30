Maha School Dept to submit report on Rohit Arya's charges of cheating and non payment of dues

Mumbai, Oct 30 (IANS) Nearly a few hours after Rohit Arya, the man accused of taking 17 children hostage in Mumbai's Powai area on Thursday, has died after being injured in an exchange of gunfire with the police, the Maharashtra School Education Minister Dadaji Bhuse said that a detailed report has been sought from the department regarding Arya's allegations that he was cheated by the Education Department and the state government owed him Rs 2 crore.

He added that the department will submit a comprehensive report in this regard on Friday.

Minister Bhuse in his statement said that the preliminary investigation revealed that the state government received the first representation on September 14, 2022, regarding the implementation of the "Swachhta Monitor" initiative through a private media firm.

"Approval, expenditure, procedures, tenders and terms and conditions are required for government projects. However, no such procedures appear to have been implemented in this case. It has been found that the private media firm has collected money from schools which is not permissible as per government rules. Further information will be provided after receiving the detailed report," the Minister added.

State School Education Department Deputy Secretary Vipul Mahajan in a clarification said that Apsara Media Entertainment Network has not received any approval from the state Department of School Education or the state government.

There is no evidence available that the private media firm paid money to any schools or used government funds under the "Swachhata Monitor" initiative, he added.

"This incident is in no way related to the state government or the Department of School Education. The Swachhata Monitor 2023-24 initiative implemented through private media firm was implemented solely as a social organisation without the consent of the government. Therefore, no information regarding Rohit Arya in this case is related to the government or his activities," he said.

School Education Secretary Ranjit Singh Deol also clarified there was no agreement to pay Rohit Arya Rs 2 crore for the project.

"He volunteered for the work and was awarded a certificate for his work. Subsequently, he was in discussions with the state government to implement the 'My Shala, Sundar Shala' programme, but that failed to materialise. The Maharashtra government does not owe Rohit Arya any dues," he said.

Former State School Education Minister Deepak Kesarkar also commented on the matter.

"When I was the School Education Minister, I personally helped Rohit Arya. I gave him the money by cheque. But, all the formalities have to be completed for the government's payment. Therefore, I do not think his claim that I should get Rs 2 crore is right. He should have confirmed with the department and submitted the relevant documents," Kesarkar said.

"Rohit Arya was running a scheme called "Swachha Monitor". He had participated in the government's campaign. In that regard, the department said that he had directly collected fees from some children. But, Rohit Arya said that he had not collected any such fee. He should have spoken to the department and resolved the issue. It is wrong to hold children hostage like this," he remarked.

Earlier, the police said that Arya shot at the police using an air gun during a rescue operation, prompting the police to return one round of fire.

The bullet hit Arya on the right side of his chest and died during treatment.

The confrontation took place inside a small film studio called RA Studios, where Arya had kept a group of children for what he described as an "audition".

Police said the children, all between the ages of 8 and 14 years, were held hostage for about two hours before being rescued unharmed.

--IANS

sj/khz