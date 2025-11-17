Maha releases procedures to address, prevent violence and exploitation of persons with disabilities

Mumbai, Nov 17 (IANS) The Maharashtra government has laid down procedures and protocols to address and prevent abuse, violence, and exploitation of persons with disabilities in the state by emphasising effective complaint registration, investigation, and resolution by designated authorities, including police officials and dedicated officers for disability-related cases.

The government has released a detailed government resolution which mandates the strict compliance with established SOPs (Standard Operating Procedures) to ensure the safety and rights of persons with disabilities. It also emphasises the role of various authorities, such as police stations, sub-divisional officers, and special officers, in safeguarding the rights of disabled individuals and providing timely relief and justice.

The government sources said the government resolution aims to ensure the protection, dignity, and empowerment of persons with disabilities by establishing a clear framework for legal action, intervention, and support. The government has proposed the establishment of a framework for complaints wherein procedures for registering and addressing complaints related to abuse, violence, and exploitation of persons with disabilities are clearly outlined.

The government resolution designates specific officers, including police officials and special officers, responsible for investigating and resolving cases involving persons with disabilities. Special officers or designated authorities will handle complaints under the provisions of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, and relevant SOPs. It has underlined the importance of adherence to the use of SOPs to ensure systematic and effective handling of cases.

According to the government sources, adequate attention will be paid to ensure protection against abuse, violence, and exploitation through timely intervention and preventive measures. Any acts of harassment, violence, or exploitation against persons with disabilities are identified as criminal acts and will be dealt with strictly.

“The government resolution at length defines special protection for persons with disabilities to safeguard their rights, ensure proper investigation, and provide necessary support and relief. Cases involving abuse or violence against disabled persons will be automatically taken up under legal provisions to ensure justice. The focus will be given on the establishment of coordination among police stations, judiciary, and disability organisations to provide comprehensive support and enforcement,” said the government sources.

Further, the government will take a slew of initiatives to prevent incidents of abuse, violence and exploitation among the community and authorities regarding the rights and protection of persons with disabilities.

“The government aims to ultimately uphold the rights, safety, and dignity of persons with disabilities through a structured and proactive approach. These procedures aim to ensure a systemic, timely, and effective response to incidents of abuse, violence, or exploitation against persons with disabilities, aligned with legal provisions and safeguarding their rights,” said the government sources.

--IANS

sj/dpb