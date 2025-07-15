Maha: PM Awas Yojana fulfilling dreams of thousands to have a permanent house

Beed, July 15 (IANS) In Beed district of Maharashtra, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) has emerged as a ray of hope for the poor. Under this scheme, thousands of people in the district have got permanent homes so far, which has created a wave of happiness among the beneficiaries.

Under this scheme, thousands of people in the Bheed district have been approved for houses. Many people have completed their houses and have gone to live in permanent houses. So construction of houses for hundreds of people has started.

But the dream of living in a permanent house, which remained unfulfilled for years, is now being fulfilled under this scheme. Citizens are thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi from the bottom of their hearts.

Shyamrao Maske, beneficiary, told IANS, "I had a kutcha house, now I am having a pucca house. I am very thankful to PM Modi for this. The poor are getting a lot of benefit from this scheme."

Krishna Prakash Shivgan, another beneficiary, said, "I am very thankful to PM Modi for this scheme. It's very good for the poor. I am very happy. I want to give my blessing to PM Modi. I feel grateful that I got a house under this scheme."

In May 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision and the government's steadfast commitment to building and providing pucca houses for poor people in rural and urban areas culminated in the launch of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban (2015) and Gramin (2016).

Under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana - Gramin (PMAY-G), the Government has set an ambitious target to build 3.32 crore houses. As of November 19, 2024, 3.21 crore houses have been sanctioned, and 2.67 crore houses have been completed, significantly improving the living conditions of millions of rural families.

The scheme has also placed a special focus on women's empowerment, with 74 per cent of sanctioned houses owned by women solely or jointly. The scheme now aspires to provide 100 per cent ownership to women. Skilled employment has also been a priority, with almost 3 lakh rural masons trained in disaster-resilient construction, boosting their employability.

The construction of houses for two crore more households is expected to benefit nearly ten crore individuals. The approval would facilitate the building of safe and secure houses of good quality with all the basic amenities for all people without housing, and people living in dilapidated and kutcha houses. This will ensure the safety, hygiene and social inclusiveness of the beneficiaries.

