Maha orders cancellation of Aadhaar-based birth, death certificates

Mumbai, Nov 27 (IANS) Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Thursday directed the administration to immediately cancel fake birth and death certificates issued solely on the basis of Aadhaar card evidence or certificates considered suspicious, and to file police complaints without delay.

The minister's move is aimed at breaking the racket of illegally obtained birth and death certificates based on forged documents in the state.

A departmental circular was issued today by the revenue department advising tehsildars, sub-divisional officers, district collectors, and divisional commissioners to investigate birth and death certificates on 16 parameters, following high-level meetings with the Additional Chief Secretaries of Home and Revenue.

Minister Bawankule has instructed prompt action, the release issued by the revenue minister’s office said.

“Instructions have been given to withdraw and cancel orders of birth and death registrations distributed by Naib Tehsildars after the August 11, 2023 amendment. Orders granting birth-death certificates solely based on Aadhaar card evidence will be considered faulty. The revenue department clarified, citing central government guidelines, that Aadhaar card cannot be accepted as proof of birth or place of birth. Notably, under the supervision of district collectors and divisional commissioners, special campaigns and meetings will be held to resolve these issues,” the release added.

According to Minister Bawankule’s directives, if discrepancies are found between the information in the application and the birth date on the Aadhaar card, a police case will be registered against the individual. Also, beneficiaries who do not return the original certificates or whose certificates are not found will be declared “absconders” and FIRs will be filed by local police.

“Certain cities and talukas in the state have emerged as hotspots for illegal birth-death cases. These include Amravati, Sillod, Akola, Sambhajinagar city, Latur, Anjanagaon Surji, Achalpur, Pusad, Parbhani, Beed, Gevrai, Jalna, Ardhapur, and Parli. Tehsildars and district collectors in these areas have been instructed to investigate these cases seriously,” the release said.

Minister Bawankule reiterated that birth certificates issued only on the basis of Aadhaar will be cancelled and police complaints lodged immediately if birth-date discrepancies are found. Beneficiaries obtaining fake certificates who flee will be declared “absconders”. Special investigation campaigns will be launched in 14 locations, including Sambhajinagar, Amravati and Latur.

“Originally, the health department is responsible for issuing birth and death certificates. However, after a year, these are issued through the revenue department, with authorised tehsildars and officers handling them. Many cases of irregularities based on fake documents have been found in several places. Hence, the decision has been made to retrieve certificates and conduct thorough re-verification,” the minister said.

