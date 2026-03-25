Maha: Monsoon session to start from June 22​

Mumbai, March 25 (IANS) Both houses of the Maharashtra Legislature adjourned sine die on Wednesday after a month-long budget session.​

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Legislative Council Chairman Ram Shinde and Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar announced in their respective houses that the monsoon session of the state legislature will start from June 22 in Mumbai.​

During the budget session, 27 key bills were passed across both houses. Out of a total of 29 bills tabled during the session, one was withdrawn, and one remains pending in the Legislative Council. ​

The session's scorecard reflects a busy term for the state government, with a focus on education, revenue, and home affairs.​

Among the 27 bills that received the nod from both the Legislative Assembly and the Legislative Council, several stand out for their impact on state governance.​

The Maharashtra Freedom of Religion Bill, 2026, which aims to regulate religious conversions, was passed despite heated debates.

The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (Maharashtra Amendment) Bill, 2026, was cleared to include specific protections for acid attack victims and penalise online sexual harassment.​

Several bills concerning public and private universities were passed, alongside the Maharashtra Self-Financed Schools (Amendment) Bill, signalling a major push in the higher education sector.​

The Maharashtra Appropriation Bill and the Maharashtra Tax Settlement Bill were passed to facilitate the state's fiscal goals for the 2026-27 period. ​

Amendments to the Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti acts were approved, further decentralising administrative powers.​

The Maharashtra Shops and Establishments (Regulation of Employment and Conditions of Service) (Amendment) Bill, 2025, was officially withdrawn by the government.​

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (Maharashtra Amendment) Bill, 2026, a crucial piece of legislation from the Home Department, remains the only bill pending, awaiting clearance from the Legislative Council.​

Bills related to lifts, escalators, and partnership acts were updated to align with modern industrial standards. ​

The Wildlife (Protection) (Maharashtra Amendment) Bill was passed to strengthen conservation efforts within the state.​

--IANS

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