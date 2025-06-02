Maha: MMRDA earns Rs 3,840.49 crore from lease of three plots in BKC

Mumbai, June 2 (IANS) The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has earned Rs 3,840.49 crore through the lease of three prime commercial plots in Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC), said Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday.

He also handed over the allotment letters to international investors at a special event. Two plots were allotted to the Japanese firm Sumitomo Realty & Development Ltd, while one plot was allotted to Brookfield Strategic Real Estate, a global investment firm. The allotment ceremony took place in the presence of Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister Vikas Kharge, Principal Secretary Ashwini Bhide, Additional Chief Secretary Asimkumar Gupta, MMRDA Commissioner Sanjay Mukherjee, and representatives from the Japanese delegation, said the government release.

Plots C-13 and C-19 were awarded to Goisu Realty Pvt Ltd, the Indian subsidiary of Sumitomo Realty & Development, which made the highest bids.

Plot C-80 was awarded jointly to Sklose Bangalore Pvt Ltd (an Indian arm of Brookfield Strategic Real Estate Partners III), Arliga Eco Space Business Park and Sklose Chanakya Pvt Ltd, which collectively made the top bid.

These leases will not only generate substantial revenue for MMRDA but are also expected to create approximately 15,000 high-tech jobs, said the release.

During the 55th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF), MMRDA had signed investment agreements worth USD 5 billion with Sumitomo and USD 12 billion with Brookfield.

“These developments are part of MMRDA’s Growth Hub Strategy and the G-Hub initiative of the NITI Aayog, aimed at fostering proactive investments. Maharashtra has set a goal of achieving a USD 300 billion economy and creating three million jobs in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region by 2030. With cutting-edge infrastructure, underground and elevated metros, and a bullet train network, BKC is poised to become the top business hub in the country,” said the Chief Minister.

--IANS

sj/dan