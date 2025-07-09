Maha Minister presents joint select committee report on Special Public Security Bill, 2024

Mumbai, July 9 (IANS) Revenue Minister and the Joint Select Committee Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Wednesday in the state assembly presented the committee’s report on the Maharashtra Special Public Security Bill, 2024.

The minister said that the government is bringing this important bill to take action against organisations that are luring the youth towards Maoist ideologies and their associates. The joint select committee has suggested an amendment whereby the bill’s aim is to curb Left Wing Extremism (LWE), replacing the urban naxal activities proposed earlier.

“This committee held five meetings. There were some misunderstandings about the bill. Therefore, some members of the committee suggested inviting objections and suggestions from the people on this bill. Accordingly, objections and suggestions were invited. Through that, more than 12,500 suggestions and amendments were received. The committee and the Legislative Secretariat worked on it. After that, some amendments were made to the bill,” said Minister Bawankule.

Minister Bawankule said that there was an attempt to vitiate the atmosphere in the state that this bill would be used against political organisations. It was earlier called "A Bill to prevent illegal activities of individuals and organisations," but it has now been amended to read as a "Bill to prevent illegal activities of extremist, left-wing organisations or similar organisations."

The joint select committee has suggested the amendments to the Maharashtra Special Public Security Bill, 2024. Accordingly, the objective from 'certain unlawful activities of individuals and organisations' will be changed to 'certain unlawful activities of Left Wing Extremist (LWE) organisations or similar organisations.'

The bill, which was presented in the state legislature during the winter session of the state legislature last year, was criticised over its powers to blame individuals as 'urban naxals,' following which Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced to refer it to the joint select committee.

The bill with amendments suggested by the joint select committee will be presented in the ongoing session of the state legislature.

The amendment to the bill was on the cards, especially in the wake of strong objections raised by opposition parties, various organisations representing civil society and NGOs. They had opposed the bill for giving sweeping powers to the state government.

A 25-member joint select committee in its report has recommended that the state government should bring out an inclusive policy to stop and prevent youth who get attracted towards Maoist ideology and to reintroduce them into the mainstream.

As per the amendment suggested by the joint select committee, the advisory board which will declare a particular organisation as unlawful will have a working High Court justice or retired justice, a retired district judge and a public prosecutor of the High Court. The high court justice or retired justice will be the chairperson of the committee.

Earlier, the advisory board was made up only of a high court justice or retired justice or those who are of equal qualification. The joint select committee also suggested another amendment whereby the investigation officer of crimes under this bill will be no less than a Deputy Superintendent of Police. The committee members had pointed out during meetings that the cases registered under the UAPA and Prevention of Atrocities Act are probed by an officer of the rank of no less than a deputy superintendent of police.

Earlier, the investigation was to be carried out by a Police sub-inspector rank officer. Bawankule last month said, “In four states, there is a similar act, and the state government expects the passage of the Maharashtra Special Public Security Bill, 2024, in the coming monsoon session. The legislation proposes to contain the urban naxal menace and provide more effective prevention of certain unlawful activities of individuals and organisations.” However, now the word urban naxal has been dropped in the amended bill.

--IANS

sj/dan