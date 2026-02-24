Maha Ladki Bahins: Disbursement of January instalment begins​

Mumbai, Feb 24 (IANS) In a major relief for millions of women across Maharashtra, the state government has commenced the distribution of the January instalment of Rs 1,500 for the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana. ​

Minister for Women and Child Development, Aditi Tatkare, shared the update via a social media post, confirming that the technical process for transferring the honorarium to all eligible beneficiaries began on February 23. ​

The funds are being credited directly to the beneficiaries' Aadhaar-linked bank accounts through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system. The beneficiaries had been waiting for the January instalment for nearly two months.​

The delay was attributed to various factors, including administrative technicalities and the state's political climate following the recent passing of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

However, government sources said that many women began receiving SMS alerts about the Rs 1,500 credit on Monday night.

​In her post on X, Minister Tatkare emphasised the government's commitment to the scheme's success. She noted that under the guidance of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, and Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar, the scheme will continue its "powerful journey" without interruption.

​"The technical process started yesterday, and within the next 2 to 3 days, the honorarium will be deposited in the bank accounts of all eligible 'Ladki Bahins' in the state," the Minister stated.​

For women who have not yet received benefits due to errors in their e-KYC (especially those who selected the wrong options during the process), the government has provided a window for corrections.​

Earlier, the state government cancelled its decision to conduct physical verification of ineligible beneficiaries under its flagship Ladki Bahin Yojana through Anganwadi workers and has instead extended the deadline for completing and correcting eKYC details on the online portal till March 31.​

The decision was taken by the state Women and Child Welfare department after several beneficiaries complained of difficulties during the eKYC process.​

"Complaints have been received regarding difficulties in accessing scheme benefits due to some beneficiaries selecting incorrect options during the eKYC process. Specifically, all eligible sisters who have completed the KYC but have yet to receive the benefits are being given another opportunity to correct their eKYC information," said Minister Tatkare. ​

She added that the facility to correct KYC details via the online portal will remain open until March 31, 2026.

​The Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana remains a flagship initiative of the Mahayuti government, aimed at the economic empowerment, health, and nutrition of women in Maharashtra. ​

Currently, the scheme provides Rs 1,500 per month, with speculations regarding a potential hike to Rs 2,100 in the upcoming state budget.

