Maha Kumbh generates employment in Prayagraj

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 23 (ANI): The Maha Kumbh Mela being organised by the Uttar Pradesh government in Prayagraj has brought many employment opportunities, especially for the artisans and skilled labourers.

The banks of 'Triveni Sangam' transform into a temporary city for a brief time during the Kumbh which opens up employment opportunities for the locals. This year the 2025 Maha Kumbh is being organised from January 13 to February 26, 2025.

A large number of skilled and efficient artisans have come to the Maha Kumbh area to participate in different kinds of work.

"We have been doing this work (setting up straw huts). All artists and workers are locals and from the Kewat community. Our work is inspired by the ancient ways of living where sages used to live in such huts...This (work) provides opportunity for employment. We have 150 labourers enrolled for this. We get employment for two to three months," Uma Shankar Pandey of Geeta Press told ANI.



"We are making a bungalow made entirely out of straw huts. We do this once every year in Magh and Kumbh mela. We do this work only. This is an opportunity for employment for us. No employment after this," Ganga Prasad Nishad, a labourer, said.



"These huts are made only during the Melas, but not otherwise. This is the only employment we have now," Mohan Lal Nishad said.



The drone visuals from the banks of 'Triveni Sangam' (confluence) of Ganga and Yamuna showcase the arrangements made by the state government for the 2025 Maha Kumbh Mela, with the tents ready to receive the devotees and temporary bridges have been built over the holy river.

Moreover, the Peshwai procession of Awadh has reached Prayagraj ahead of the upcoming 'Maha Kumbh Mela'. The Peshwai is a ceremonial procession that marks the arrival of sadhus and other members of an akhara or sect at the Kumbh Mela. It is a grand tradition that takes place before the Kumbh Mela and is considered a display of the akharas' power.

Meanwhile, the Ayodhya Municipal Corporation has geared up to receive devotees from Kumbh. They have made arrangements for the devotees, setting up shelter places and ensuring the availability of drinking water.

The shelter places set up by the Ayodhya Nagar Nigam will help devotees escape the cold weather. The efforts being made by the local administration will ensure that devotees don't face any trouble, especially those who are visiting Ayodhya after Kumbh.

Ayodhya Mayor Girish Pati Tripathi said that the devotees were expected to visit Ayodhya to get a glimpse of the Saryu River and Ram Lala after enjoying the Kumbh.

"According to mythological belief with regards to Maha Kumbh, people who take a bath in Prayag usually try to visit Saryu to bathe in it and to get a glimpse of Ram Lala. A huge number of devotees are expected to visit here (in Ayodhya). We are serving around one lakh devotees daily, anyway. We are trying to make arrangements for a shelter for the safety of the devotees. The municipal corporation is also arranging for safe drinking water, toilets, and bonfires at several places so that they have a smooth experience after visiting Prayagraj," Tripathi said.

Earlier, the Uttar Pradesh government made special security arrangements for the devotees, deploying mounted police with horses to ensure crowd control. (ANI)

