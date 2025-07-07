Maha govt to set up village of Marathi poetry and books in Kashmir

Mumbai, July 7 (IANS) Industry and Marathi Language Minister Uday Samant announced in the state assembly on Monday that the Maharashtra government has decided to develop a village of Marathi poems and books in Kashmir.

“The government has also taken a decision to set up a Marathi study centre at Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi for the promotion and dissemination of Marathi,” he said.

In his reply to a debate on a motion moved by the treasury bench members under legislative assembly rule 293, the minister said that the government is making efforts at various levels for the development and promotion of the Marathi language.

He recalled that the central government has recently given the status of a classical language to the Marathi language. He further stated that a provision of Rs 100 crore has been made for Marathi Language Bhavan, adding that the work of this building has started, and a sub-centre is also being set up in Airoli.

“The state government is working to promote Marathi not only in the country but also around the world. A World Marathi Conference has also been organised. Also, Brihanmarathi Mandals are being established in all 74 Marathi-speaking countries around the world. So far, these mandals are functioning in only 17 places. It has been decided to establish a separate board to provide grants for the advancement of the Marathi language,” he noted.

Like the Marathi language, the Prakrit language has also been given the status of a classical language by the Central government. The Central government will also provide funds for the conservation and development of the Prakrit language, like the Marathi language. The allocation of funds for the Marathi Language Development Department has been doubled, said the minister.

Meanwhile, the cultural affairs minister Ashish Shelar in the state assembly said that the historic sword of the brave Maratha Sardar Raghuji Raje Bhosale will be brought back to Maharashtra from London by the last week of July or before August 15.

The state government is making arrangements that by the end of July or before August 15, this iconic sword, a symbol of Maratha courage, pride and legacy, will be brought home and respectfully displayed for the people of Maharashtra.

Shelar said, “The historic sword of the valiant Maratha Sardar Raghuji Raje Bhosale of the Nagpur Bhosale dynasty, considered a treasured symbol of Maharashtra’s heritage, was successfully reclaimed through the determined efforts of the Maharashtra Government’s Cultural Affairs Department. This sword, a shining emblem of our history and Maratha bravery, will be brought back to where it belongs.”

“On April 29, 2025, the sword was listed for auction by Sotheby’s in London. Acting swiftly under the guidance of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, the Maharashtra government put in place the necessary official processes. Through the efforts of Praveen Challa, a successful bid was placed on behalf of the state, and the sword was acquired for Rs 69,94,437 (including taxes). The agreement was finalised, and the expenditure was officially approved on May 21, 2025,” said the minister.

Raghuji Bhosale I was the founder of the Nagpur Bhosale royal family and served as a commander in the Maratha army between 1695 and 1755 during the reign of Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj, who honoured him with the prestigious title ‘Sena Saheb Subha’ in recognition of his courage and military leadership.

The sword, bearing his engraved name and featuring a gold hilt, was used by him in battles that defined an era of Maratha valour. It is believed to have made its way out of India during colonial times via the East India Company, said the minister.

--IANS

sj/dan