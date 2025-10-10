Maha govt to set standards for app-based services under new rules: Minister

Mumbai, Oct 10 (IANS) In a bid to bring in greater discipline, transparency and passenger safety in app-based transport services, including Ola, Uber and Rapido, the Maharashtra government, on Friday, promulgated the "Maharashtra Motor Vehicle Aggregator Rules, 2025, and Maharashtra Bike-Taxi Rules, 2025".

The state government proposes to set new standards for all these app-based transport services.

The state government has sought objections and suggestions from the people till October 17 and thereafter these draft rules will come into effect, the State Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik said.

"These new rules will make the relationship between aggregator companies, drivers, and passengers more transparent, and will bring significant changes in terms of fares, service quality, driver's rights and passenger safety. These rules will apply to all passenger motor vehicle aggregators, including e-rickshaws, Ola and Uber. Also a separate "Maharashtra Bike-Taxi Rules, 2025" will remain applicable for bike-taxi services and a separate license will have to be obtained for the same," Minister Sarnaik added.

As per these rules, the state transport authority (per district) will be issued a license for Rs 10,00,000 and renewal of license will be for Rs 25,000 and Regional Transport Authority (per district) will charge Rs 2,00,000 for issuance of license and Rs 5,000 for renewal, the government statement said.

"Apart from this, the aggregator will have to pay a security deposit according to the number of vehicles. Number of vehicles up to 100 buses or 1,000 vehicles -- Security deposit -- Rs 10 lakh, number of vehicles up to 1,000 buses or 10,000 vehicles -- Security deposit -- Rs 25 lakh and number of vehicles: More than 1,000 buses or more than 10,000 vehicles -- Security deposit -- Rs 50 lakh."

The state government under these rules have proposed rent regulation whereby during if the demand increases, the app may increase the fare but it should not be more than two-and-a-half times the base fare set by the Regional Transport Authority.

Even if the demand decreases, the rent cannot be kept below 25 per cent of the original rate.

The convenience fee charged to the rider should not exceed 5 per cent of the original fare and the total deduction should not exceed 10 per cent of the original fare.

As far as working hours are concerned, a driver can stay logged in to the app for a maximum of 12 hours in a day.

After that, the driver will have to take a minimum of 10 hours of rest.

Drivers will have to complete a 30-hour motivational training programme before being connected to an aggregator.

If a driver's average rating is less than two stars out of five, he will have to undergo remedial training and will be removed from the app until then.

The option for passengers to take out travel insurance of up to Rs 5 lakh should be mandatorily available in the app.

Autorickshaws and motor-cabs should not be more than nine-years-old from the date of registration and for buses it should not be more than eight years.

According to these rules, the app should be available in Marathi, Hindi and English languages.

The app should be designed in such a way that the driver does not see the passenger's destination before accepting the ride.

The app should provide the passenger with the facility to share live location and view journey status.

Special facilities will be mandatory for disabled passengers.

