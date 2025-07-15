Maha govt to prepare SOP to bring uniformity in CCTV projects: CM

Mumbai, July 15 (IANS) The government is continuously working to maintain law and order in the state, while CCTV systems are being set up with modern technology to increase crime detection, and a standard operating procedure (SOP) will be prepared through the Home Department to bring uniformity in CCTV projects in the state, said Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis during the Question Hour in the Legislative Assembly.

Assembly Member Ravi Sheth Patil had raised a question in the Assembly regarding the repair of CCTV cameras installed in urban areas of Raigad and Ratnagiri districts. In the discussion on this question, members Prashant Bamb, Bhaskar Jadhav, Prashant Thakur, Mahesh Shinde and Sreejaya Chavan participated by asking sub-questions.

The Chief Minister said that in many cities and other places in the state, CCTVs are currently installed by the police department and also through district planning committees and also through CSR funds as per the requirement.

“The SOP will be with regard to maintenance, repair and monitoring of these CCTVs, warranty period, clear responsibility for maintenance and repair, obstacles in fibre connectivity, as well as coordination between the police department and disaster management systems,” he added.

In response to this question, Minister of State for Home Affairs (Rural) Pankaj Bhoyar said that the Ratnagiri Superintendent of Police's office is following up on the issue of closed CCTV cameras in Ratnagiri, and a meeting has been held with the representatives of the concerned company in this regard.

He said that instructions have been given through the police department to start the closed CCTV cameras. He also said that a meeting will be held regarding the start of closed agricultural CCTV cameras in Raigad.

Meanwhile, Minister of State for Agriculture Ashish Jaiswal in the state assembly said that instructions will be given to district collectors to review the complaints of farmers regarding crop insurance and take appropriate decisions to make farmers eligible for insurance assistance.

He was replying in the state assembly to a calling attention motion moved by member Rahul Aher regarding crop insurance for farmers in Chandwad and Deola talukas of Nashik district.

Minister Jaiswal said that all the farmers in Chandwad taluka who have participated in the Prime Minister's Crop Insurance Scheme and who have been given advance notice of loss should be verified for compensation based on the Panchnama conducted under natural calamities.

A meeting would be held with the insurance company, and the farmers' compensation claims should be examined as per the rules. There has been a large amount of damage to the onion crop in the Rabi season in Nashik district, and the farmers who have participated in the onion crop under the Prime Minister's Crop Insurance Scheme should be surveyed under the post-harvest damage, and action should be taken as per the rules, said the minister.

--IANS

sj/dan