Maha govt to launch air ambulance services, says Minister

Mumbai, July 14 (IANS) A comprehensive plan will be prepared for road safety in the state, and various improvements will be made from the road safety fund, said Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik here on Monday.

While speaking at the meeting, discussing various issues related to the transport department, he said that to provide immediate help after accidents on highways, air ambulance services will be started, and vehicles equipped with essential medical equipment will be deployed.

The minister also reviewed the action taken following the letter given regarding City Flow and other app-based buses carrying illegal passengers. He said that action should be taken against illegal taxi and bus transport.

He said that there is no restriction on passenger transport under the rules. “It has been decided to appoint an independent agency to provide accurate and detailed information on road safety. This agency will provide detailed information on accident-prone areas, and measures will be implemented based on that,” he said.

Meanwhile, Minister Sarnaik said that the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC), a state-run undertaking, is the 'mother organisation' of about 83,000 employees.

“State Transport bus service will never be privatised in the future, so the employees should not believe such rumours,” he appealed.

Minister Sarnaik, who is also the MSRTC chairman, said that ST employees are very hardworking.

“It is the moral responsibility of the ST administration to provide them with basic amenities at the place where they work. Therefore, the driver-conductor rest house and the toilets there should be clean,” he said.

He pointed out that for this, the government will soon appoint a private sanitation company, and along with cleaning the rest house, arrangements will be made to wash and iron the uniforms of the employees and give them to the employees.

“Not only this, arrangements will also be made on behalf of the sanitation company for the beard and hair cutting of the employees. By paying attention to the basic needs of the employees in this way, it is possible to create a favourable psychological environment for the employees who perform. This will have a positive impact on their work methods and help increase their productivity,” asserted Minister Sarnaik.

--IANS

sj/dan