Maha govt to implement measures to resolve human-wildlife conflict

Mumbai, Feb 27 (IANS) Forest Minister Ganesh Naik on Friday affirmed in the Legislative Council that the government intends to implement long-term measures, including alternative farming and rehabilitation, alongside efforts to resolve human-wildlife conflict.

Responding to questions raised by MLC Parinay Phuke regarding the Navegaon-Nagzira Tiger Reserve, the Minister stated that there is no proposal under government consideration to increase the buffer zone of the reserve.

Minister Naik mentioned that on September 7, 2016, the government issued a notification to merge the Gondia Territorial, Gondia MTCM, and Bhandara MTCM (Wildlife) divisions, placing them under the control of a single senior officer.

This decision followed directives from the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) issued on February 15, 2012, to bring tiger projects under unified control.

He informed the House that this was approved during the 23rd meeting of the State Wildlife Board on August 12, 2024.

Assuring that no additional restrictions would be imposed on farmers due to the tiger project, Minister Naik stated that farmers will face no limits on farming activities, digging wells, or using existing roads, restrictions will only apply to new constructions within the legal framework, no new villages have been included in the buffer zone, and there will be no adverse impact on local employment.

The Minister further noted that a revised proposal regarding the Eco-Sensitive Zone (ESZ) of the Navegaon-Nagzira Tiger Reserve will soon be sent to the Central Government. Nodal officers will be appointed for this purpose.

Highlighting various steps to prevent human-wildlife conflict, Minister Naik mentioned the decision to erect a 500-foot-wide bamboo wall in the Tadoba region.

Additionally, a plan is being implemented to release captured monkeys into project areas and ensure their food supply.

He added that if villages wish to relocate voluntarily, the government is ready to provide necessary land and financial assistance.

Minister Naik also informed the House that teak plantations by the Forest Development Corporation (FDCM) are currently valued at approximately Rs 12,000 crore. Based on this asset, a proposal is being prepared to secure a loan of about Rs 6,000 crore.

A proposal to utilise these funds for forest department roads, tourism development, offices, rest houses, and employee salaries and facilities will soon be presented to the Cabinet.

During the Question Hour, MLCs Pravin Darekar and Satej alias Bunty Patil also raised sub-questions.

Meanwhile, Horticulture Minister Bharat Gogawale assured the Legislative Council that necessary provisions will be made in the budget to expedite the completion of the Balasaheb Thackeray Turmeric (Haridra) Research Centre project in Hingoli district.

Responding to a question by MLC Hemant Patil, Minister Gogawale said that since this project is directly related to farming families and bears the name of the respected Balasaheb Thackeray, the government is committed to providing high-quality standards and facilities.

Minister Gogawale stated that Rs 100 crore was previously sanctioned for this project, of which Rs 87 crore has already been spent. Approval has been granted for the remaining funds required, and a provision will be made in the budget.

He further added that the project will be completed by providing funds in phases as required.

