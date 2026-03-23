Maha govt to act against malpractice in Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Jan Arogya Yojana

Mumbai, March 23 (IANS) Maharashtra Public Health and Family Welfare Minister Prakash Abitkar on Monday told the Legislative Assembly during Question Hour that an inquiry will be conducted and action taken against hospitals empanelled under the Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Jan Arogya Yojana (MJPJAY) and Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) if they fail to provide free treatment.

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The statement came in response to a question raised by member Abhijit Patil.

Minister Abitkar said that these schemes are ambitious state initiatives aimed at providing free medical treatment to common citizens. He assured that action would be taken on complaints received regarding these schemes.

He further emphasised that the government is working to ensure that free healthcare services reach needy citizens in a transparent and efficient manner.

Members Atul Bhatkhalkar, Sanjay Kelkar and Yogesh Sagar participated in the discussion by raising supplementary questions.

Replying to another question raised by member Gopichand Padalkar regarding the 108 ambulance service, Minister Abitkar said that high-quality healthcare services are being provided to citizens through the 108 (toll-free) ambulance service.

He informed the Legislative Assembly that, in response to complaints regarding the service, technical deficiencies are being rectified, and 1,737 new 108 ambulances will soon be deployed in the state, keeping in view the growing population.

Minister Abitkar said that the service is operated through agencies under contracts and Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs), and it is mandatory for these agencies to comply with the Minimum Wages Act and provide appropriate salaries to their employees. He warned that the government would take action if any lapses are found.

Taking note of complaints, the state government has appointed an inquiry committee to examine the 108 ambulance service. Efforts are underway to improve the speed and efficiency of the service by addressing gaps identified by the committee. The inquiry report is in its final stages, and necessary action will be taken once it is received. Members Sharad Sonawane, Rajesh Pawar and Bhaskar Jadhav also raised supplementary questions.

Further, in response to another question raised by member Nana Patole, Minister Abitkar informed the House that a new staffing structure is being prepared for the Health Department, and recruitment for various posts will be carried out in phases.

He said that where work is currently being carried out on a contractual basis, procedures are being followed as per rules. Around 10,000 employees are working under the National Health Mission (NHM), and the process of taking decisions regarding their services is underway. A large number of Group ‘C’ and Group ‘D’ employees are working on a contractual basis, and any complaints regarding their wages or rights will be taken seriously.

He added that the focus will be on protecting the rights of contractual employees while making services more effective. Members Hemant Ogale and Bhaskar Jadhav also raised supplementary questions.

--IANS

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