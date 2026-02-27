Maha govt set to widen enforcement of plastic flower prohibition

Mumbai, Feb 27 (IANS) Even as a ban on the sale of non-biodegradable plastic flowers is already in place in Maharashtra, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday informed the Legislative Assembly that a fresh Government Resolution (GR) will soon be issued to ensure stricter and more effective implementation of the prohibition.

Read More

He said the proposed GR will not only reiterate the ban on the production and sale of non-biodegradable plastic flowers but will also lay down clear provisions for action against decorators using such items for ornamentation, as well as marriage halls and banquet halls that permit their use on their premises.

The Chief Minister intervened during a discussion on a calling attention motion moved by BJP MLA Vikram Pachpute, who stated that the farming community has been consistently demanding a complete ban on artificial and plastic flowers in the state, particularly in view of their growing use in recent years. Pachpute also raised concerns over the sale of low-quality plastic toys in the market.

NCP MLA Jayant Patil expressed concern over the increasing sale and use of plastic flowers, stating that it has adversely affected farmers who have made substantial investments in setting up greenhouses for the cultivation of a variety of natural flowers.

Chief Minister Fadnavis said the market is currently flooded with artificial flowers and observed that it is often difficult to distinguish between real and plastic ones. He maintained that non-biodegradable plastic flowers are causing environmental damage and financial losses to farmers engaged in natural floriculture. He added that the Environment Department would initiate stricter action and that other concerned departments would be involved wherever necessary.

BJP MLA Pravin Datke pointed out that despite an existing GR on the plastic ban, its implementation remains weak in several Municipal Corporations and Municipal Councils. He demanded that the new GR should clearly specify the action to be taken against officials of local self-government bodies if they fail to enforce the order.

During the discussion, Environment Minister Pankaja Munde presented data on enforcement measures taken by the department. She said that around 92,000 cases of plastic ban violations were detected over the past four to five years and 4,135 tonnes of plastic were seized.

The government has collected penalties amounting to Rs 25 crore. The Minister said a fine of Rs 5,000 is imposed for a first offence, Rs 10,000 for a second offence, and for subsequent offences there is a provision for three months’ imprisonment and a fine of Rs 25,000.

Jayant Patil also raised the issue of the Dadar flower market. He said that the Mumbai Municipal Corporation had removed flower vendors citing encroachment clearance, which led to a complete strike by the Mumbai Flower Vendors Association. He urged the government to intervene and resolve the impasse. Chief Minister Fadnavis assured the House that he would look into the matter and seek a solution to end the protest.

--IANS

sj/pgh