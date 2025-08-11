Maha govt secures Maratha commander Raghuji Bhosale’s sword

Mumbai, Aug 11 (IANS) The sword of Raghuji Bhosale, founder of the Nagpur Bhosale dynasty and an important commander in the Maratha army during the reign of Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj, which the Maharashtra Government won in an auction, was on Monday taken into custody in London by Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar.

This sword will be brought to Mumbai on Monday, 18 August.

The ‘Firangi’ sword is remarkable for several reasons. Most medieval Maratha weapons lacked decorative embellishment or inscriptions of their makers or owners. This sword is a rare exception, bearing both intricate ornamentation and the owner’s name. The presence of its European-made blade further points to the flourishing international arms trade in 18th-century India.

News of this historic sword going up for auction broke unexpectedly on 28 April 2025, creating a wave of interest across Maharashtra.

As soon as Minister Shelar learned of it, he immediately discussed the matter with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and initiated planning to ensure the sword came into the government’s possession.

By contacting the Indian Embassy and working late into the night, Fadnavis and Shelar established a network for the necessary coordination.

Following the CM’s instructions, the minister swiftly engaged an intermediary through whom the state government participated in the auction and won the bid, said the release issued by the Minister's office.

On Monday, in London, Shelar met in person with the intermediary who had secured the sword on behalf of the Maharashtra government, completed the legal formalities, and took possession of the sword.

This marks the first time that the State has acquired a historic artefact from abroad through an auction.

Calling it a witness to many glorious feats, Shelar expressed his honour at having the privilege of bringing such a priceless piece into Maharashtra’s custody, describing it as a historic victory for the entire state.

After completing all legal formalities, the sword will arrive at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai, at 10 am on Monday, 18 August.

In the presence of Minister Shelar, a bike rally will escort the sword with great fanfare to PL Deshpande Kala Academy, Dadar.

On the same day, the programme 'Gad Garjana' will be held in the presence of dignitaries.

Raghuji Bhosale I (1695-February 14, 1755) was the founder of the Nagpur Bhosale dynasty and a prominent commander in the Maratha army during Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj’s reign.

Recognised as one of the most daring Maratha commanders of the 18th century, Raghuji Bhosale’s Nagpur kingdom was rich in iron and copper deposits, used not only for manufacturing goods but also for crafting weapons.

The royal weaponry of the Nagpur Bhosales represented a perfect blend of craftsmanship and elegance.

In 1817, the Nagpur Bhosales fought the British East India Company at Sitabuldi.

Following the Company’s victory, the Bhosale treasury was looted, including many valuable items, jewellery and weapons.

After Nagpur was annexed, the British also received tribute and gifts from the Bhosales over time.

Experts believe that Raghuji Bhosale’s sword may have left India either as part of the war loot or as a gift to the British.

