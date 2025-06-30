Maha govt presents bill for establishment of Kumbh Mela Authority

Mumbai, June 30 (IANS) The Maharashtra government on Monday presented the bill for the establishment of the 22-member Nahik-Trimbakeshwar Kumbh Mela Authority, headed by the Nashik divisional commissioner for the organisation and management of Kumbh Mela and allied activities in Nashik and Trimbakeshwar talukas and other areas of Nashik division.

The Kumbh Mela is being held at the interval of every 12 years in 2027.

The bill titled Nahik-Trimbakeshwar Kumbh Mela Authority Act 2025 has been crafted similar to enactments made by Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Madhya Pradesh for the management and organisation of Kumbh Mela there.

In the year 2015, about 2.50 crore pilgrims participated in the Kumbh Mela held in Nashik. The number of attendees might increase in the upcoming Kumbh Mela, resulting in enormous management challenges, said the bill.

It further added that over time, the scale and attendance of the Kumbh Mela have increased significantly.

“Hence, a need was felt for establishment of an Authority comprising certain officials of the relevant government departments for the seamless organisation and management of Kumbh Mela in Nashik and Trimbakeshwar talukas and other areas of in Nashik division in order to provide facilities and also to provide safe, secure and incident free environment that offers a fulfilling spiritual and touristic experience to all participants including Sadhus, Mahants, pilgrims, tourists and local residents,” said the bill.

The Authority will have powers to prepare a Kumbh Mela plan containing tasks, projects, works or procurement necessary for the management of Kumbh Mela and allied activities.

The Authority Chairperson will give directions to government departments and various authorities for organising Kumbh Mela, to requisition services, facilities, resources, premises or vehicles to provide amenities.

The Authority will have the power to constitute a committee of ministers to review its work from time to time.

The Authority will be in a position to make emergency provision for procurement, construction and accounting in case of an emergency situation or disaster. Besides, the Authority will have the power to grant permission to any person or company to carry on a profession or trade and for the layout of a new temporary city or township in the Kumbh Mela area.

Earlier, the Maharashtra government on June 1 had released the schedule for the upcoming Nashik Kumbh Mela and Amrit Snan (holy dip) scheduled to be held in 2027.

As per the schedule, Simhastha Flag Hoisting ceremony will take place on October 31, 2026, at 12:02 PM (Location-Ramkund Panchavati), Pratham Amritsnan-Monday, August 2, 2027, Ashadh Somvati Amavasya, Mahakumbhasnan/Second Amritsnan-August 31, 2027 and Shravan Amavasya and Tritiya Amritsnan-September 11 September 2027, Bhadrapada Shuddha Ekadashi. The Trimbakeshwar Kumbh Mela will also take place on the same dates.

All the days of Ekadashi, Pournima, Amavasya, Vaidhriti Vyatipat Yoga during the Simhastha Parva Parva period in Nashik will be pilgrimage and darshan parvas for devotees. In addition to the three main parvas in Kumbh Mela 2027 in Nashik, there are a total of 44 Muhurtas for Parvasnana and a total of 53 Muhurtas for Parvasnana at Trimbakeshwar, said the government release.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that all efforts will be made through the state government to ensure that the Kumbh Mela is held in a safe, clean and holy environment.

“All kinds of facilities will be provided to the devotees coming for the Kumbh Mela. Funds will be made available for this. Since the Kumbh Mela is a symbol of Indian Sanatan culture, the attention of the whole world is on it. Therefore, with the cooperation of everyone, a grand, divine and memorable event will be organised that will amaze the world,” he assured.

