Maha govt must issue white paper on SITs announced in legislature: Shiv Sena (UBT)

Mumbai, March 25 (IANS) Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) legislator Anil Parab on Wednesday demanded that the Maharashtra government come clean on the status of Special Investigation Teams (SITs) constituted over the past five sessions, and urged it to publish a comprehensive white paper detailing their progress.

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Speaking during a discussion on the final week motion in the legislative council, Parab questioned the lack of transparency surrounding the SITs set up in response to various demands raised by both the opposition and the ruling benches across multiple sessions.

He demanded: “SITs have been constituted, but when will their reports be submitted? And if the reports are still not available, the government must take a clear and transparent step by issuing a white paper on all SITs formed over the last five sessions, including this session.”

He stated that the white paper should include details of all SITs, their current status, and the action taken reports.

Parab further said that if the government was genuinely interested in uncovering the truth and exposing any wrongdoing, it should accept this demand.

He noted that this was the fifth session of the legislature, during which several issues were flagged by the opposition and, at times, by members of the treasury benches as well.

In response to these demands, the government announced the setting up of SITs in several cases to probe various matters. However, he asked what had happened to these SITs.

Parab pointed out that every SIT is expected to submit an Action Taken Report (ATR), yet no such report has been presented to the legislature over the past five sessions.

He added that the government should therefore disclose how many SITs have been constituted so far, what conclusions they have reached, and their Action Taken Reports.

--IANS

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