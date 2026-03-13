Maha govt mandates registration and permit for E-Rikshaws and E-Bikes

Mumbai, March 13 (IANS) Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik announced on Friday that e-rickshaws and e-bikes used for public transport will now be required to undergo formal registration and obtain permits from the Motor Vehicles Department.

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This decision marks a shift in policy, as electric rickshaws (e-rickshaws) were previously exempt from the mandatory independent permit process required for traditional commercial vehicles.

The Minister clarified that while the issuance of new permits for traditional rickshaws and taxis has been temporarily suspended for the past two days, the focus is now on integrating the rapidly growing electric vehicle (EV) sector into the existing regulatory framework.

"To ensure uniform regulations across the passenger transport sector in accordance with Central Government norms, we have decided to make the permit process mandatory for e-rickshaws and e-bikes," Minister Sarnaik stated.

He said that the move aims to bring traditional rickshaws, taxis, and electric vehicles under a single set of rules, ensuring transparency and preventing irregularities within the system.

The minister said to simplify the transition for vehicle owners, the Transport Department is preparing to launch a "Single Window Scheme."

“This initiative is designed to streamline application submission, document verification and approval processes. By centralising these operations, the department aims to eliminate bureaucratic hurdles and prevent malpractice,” he added.

The Transport Department sources said that the surge in e-vehicles over the last few years has created a regulatory gap, with many e-rickshaws operating in a "gray area" regarding commercial licensing.

By mandating permits, the government seeks to enforce discipline, ensure passenger safety and regulate them. The objective is to ensure all drivers and vehicles are accounted for in the state database, establish a controlled environment where safety standards can be monitored and bring the growing EV fleet into the formal economy.

Minister Sarnaik expressed confidence that these measures will lead to a more organised public transport system, ensuring safer and more reliable services for commuters in the future.

Earlier, Minister Pratap Sarnaik on Thursday informed the legislative council that the government has decided to build modern ‘Busports’ across the state on the lines of Gujarat. A new policy has been formulated for the comprehensive development of Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) depots and bus stations. He was responding to hour half discussion initiated by member Pravin Darekar in this regard.

The minister said that the new policy focuses on extended lease terms, passenger facilities, economic impact and balanced development.

“To boost commercial development, the lease agreement for ST bus station and depot projects has been set for 49 + 49 years (98 years). This provision aims to encourage investors and ensure long-term revenue for the MSRTC. The initiative will provide passengers with clean, safe, and modern facilities. These projects are expected to generate significant employment and business opportunities for local youth. The project will not focus solely on urban areas. To ensure balanced growth, tenders will be processed by grouping depots into "packages" consisting of one urban depot, one taluka-level depot, and one rural depot,” he added.

--IANS

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