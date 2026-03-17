Maha govt implementing measures to ensure smooth LPG supply: Bhujbal

Mumbai, March 17 (IANS) Amid the escalating war between the US-Israel alliance and Iran, Maharashtra Minister for Food and Civil Supplies, Chhagan Bhujbal, on Tuesday told the state Assembly that the government has taken a slew of measures to ensure smooth LPG supply, adding that if the situation demands, the government will explore the option of distributing kerosene as an alternative.

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To ensure an uninterrupted supply of LPG, the state government has issued directives to all relevant agencies, he said.

Minister Bhujbal’s statement comes after the Opposition raised concerns regarding the LPG shortage, demanding the government’s intervention to provide much-needed relief to consumers in Maharashtra.

Minister Bhujbal provided a detailed briefing on the government’s mitigation efforts by laying focus on the stabilisation of LPG supply.

“While the Central Government has increased the price of LPG cylinders by Rs 60, there has been no increase in the prices of petrol and diesel so far. Special squads have been formed to monitor LPG distribution and prevent hoarding or black marketing. Strict action will be taken against offenders,” he said.

According to him, the Central Government has authorised the Maharashtra Government to manage the allocation of remaining gas stocks. He assured the house that strict legal action will be taken against individuals spreading fake news or misinformation on social media regarding the crisis. To tackle the shortage, the government is considering the reintroduction of traditional fuels.

“District Collectors have been asked to provide reports on the logistics of transporting, storing, and distributing kerosene. Kerosene is currently priced at Rs 61 per litre. Coal and kerosene will be promoted as alternatives to LPG where feasible. Further, 100 per cent LPG supply will be made to hospitals, crematoriums, old age homes, orphanages, and educational institutions. There will be 70 per cent supply to Defence services, government offices, and the aviation sector,” said the minister.

Bhujbal announced that a state-level Control Room had been established and complaints can be registered via WhatsApp at 9769919221.

Referring to concerns regarding perishable goods stuck due to stranded containers, Minister Bhujbal said that discussions have been held with the Chief Minister, and efforts are being made to waive demurrage charges on these containers. The Central Government is also considering measures for perishable goods.

--IANS

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