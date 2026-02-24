Maha govt directs installation of safety systems​

Mumbai, Feb 24 (IANS) In a move to curb drunk-driving-related accidents, the Maharashtra State Transport Department has initiated a mandate for an advanced safety system in buses. ​

Responding to a 'Calling Attention' motion in the Legislative Assembly, Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik on Tuesday announced that a new model of breathalyser technology has been introduced. The system, priced at approximately Rs 1.5 lakh, is designed to prevent a vehicle from starting if the driver is intoxicated. ​

The technology involves a breathalyser test integrated into the driver’s seat. As soon as the driver sits down, the system conducts a breath analysis; if the driver is found to have consumed alcohol, the bus engine will fail to ignite, the minister said.​

Minister Sarnaik said the instructions have been issued to Tata Motors and Ashok Leyland to install this system in all new State Transport (ST) buses. Similar directives will be issued to private bus manufacturers to ensure this safety feature is integrated into private passenger vehicles.​

"In light of the increasing number of accidents in the state, the Transport Department has initiated several stringent measures. Moving forward, severe action will be taken against those driving under the influence," Minister Sarnaik stated. ​

The Minister was responding to a motion raised by MLA Dhananjay Munde regarding accidents involving private sleeper coach buses on state highways. Other prominent leaders, including Jayant Patil, Bhaskar Jadhav, Aaditya Thackeray, and Devyani Pharande, also participated in the discussion.​

Recalling recent tragedies, Minister Sarnaik mentioned a horrific accident at Pune that claimed 25 lives last year. Police investigations confirmed that the driver was intoxicated at the time of the crash.​

Similarly, in October 2023, an accident on the Samruddhi Expressway at Vaijapur resulted in 12 fatalities.

​The Minister also addressed the issue of unauthorised modifications in private buses, noting that many now feature double-level sleeper berths. ​

"While sleeper coaches are banned in many foreign countries, they are permitted in India under Central Government regulations. Even if Maharashtra imposes a ban, buses registered in other states could still operate here," he clarified.​

A comprehensive roadmap for road safety is currently being finalised. The plan includes visibility enhancements, signage, and distance markers. ​

Installation of reflectors and arrow markings, directional boards for U-turns and straight lanes, and cleared signage at intervals of 100, 200, 300, and 500 meters will be carried out, said the minister.

​According to the minister, this safety framework will be implemented across National Highways, Public Works Department (PWD) roads, ST Corporation routes, and municipal corporation limits.

​He added that the plan is in its final stages and will receive official approval shortly.

​--IANS

sj/dan