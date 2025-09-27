Maha floods: Uddhav Thackeray seeks complete loan waiver, Rs 50,000 per hectare aid for farmers

Mumbai, Sep 27 (IANS) Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday demanded that the Maharashtra government immediately announce a complete farm loan waiver and grant financial assistance of Rs 50,000 per hectare to farmers hit by floods and torrential rains in Marathwada and other parts of the state.

“Today, I request Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis with folded hands on behalf of the farmers to make them debt-free and immediately announce assistance of Rs 50,000 per hectare and distribute it in a time-bound manner. Stop the notices being sent to the farmers by the banks (for the recovery of loans)," he said at a press conference here.

He strongly criticised the state government for the delay in providing help to the people of the affected areas.

Thackeray said the government’s immediate help is necessary to rebuild the lives of farmers, as the heavy and torrential rains and floods have wreaked havoc in Marathwada, and further damage is feared as the incessant rains continue.

He criticised the state government for its “delayed and inadequate response,” pointing out that the current assistance of Rs 7,000-8,000 per hectare was “too little” to revive agricultural land rendered uncultivable. “How will indebted farmers repay their loans? The government must announce a complete loan waiver,” he said.

He slammed the BJP-led MahaYuti government, saying, Farmers have not received the Rs 14,000 crore aid announced in the last two-three years. Even the 2017 loan waiver during the earlier Fadnavis government was not implemented. Maharashtra should follow the Punjab model and announce Rs 50,000 per hectare aid. Farmers’ losses this year cannot be compensated for the next two to three years,” he asserted.

Recalling his tenure as Chief Minister, Thackeray said the Maha Vikas Aghadi government had announced and implemented a farm loan waiver soon after assuming office in 2019. “During crises, we never sat idle. I don’t want to politicise this, but if seeking justice for farmers is seen as politics, let it be so,” he said.

He stated, “There are reports of suicides every day. During my visit to villages from Marathwada, I went to a house where a 31-year-old boy committed suicide. His baby was barely 15 days old. He had a debt of Rs 2 lakh on his head.”

Targeting CM Fadnavis over his recent visit to a village, Thackeray alleged that the CM dismissed a farmer’s query on relief by telling him, “don’t do politics,” after which the farmer was harassed by police.

“What kind of democracy is this? Why chase a distressed farmer instead of helping him?” Thackeray asked angrily.

“The situation is terrible. Even today, it is raining in Marathwada. Standing crops have been washed away, leaving farmers devastated under a mountain of debt. There is deep anger because they don’t even get guaranteed prices for their produce. Now the crops are rotting, and farmers are crying for survival. They are demanding that the government waive their loans and rescue them,” he added.

--IANS

sj/skp