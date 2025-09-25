Maha floods: Govt committed to ensuring help reaches everyone, says Ajit Pawar

Beed/Nashik, Sep 25 (IANS) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Thursday instructed the administration to ensure that the relief work initiated by the government must reach everyone so that no flood-affected farmer is neglected.

He further stated that the administration has been also asked to implement the necessary measures prioritising the safety of the flood-affected people. Ajit Pawar visited several villages from Beed district and interacted with the farmers and villagers hit hard by the devastating rain and floods.

“We are moving forward with the ideologies of Shiv-Shahu-Phule-Ambedkar. Without any consideration of caste or creed, and without any discrimination, our government is committed to ensuring that help reaches everyone. Whatever needs there are for the students' education, they will be fulfilled by the government. I assured everyone that we will make every effort to help you rebuild your lives,” he told the farmers and villagers.

“We are here. Don't consider yourself alone, don't lose patience. Stay positive. We'll rebuild everything. We'll resolve all your problems,” Ajit Pawar told the farmers and villagers who narrated the losses that they incurred due to incessant rain and floods.

“Our government is working hard to resolve the issues of the flood hit people. Instructions have been given to the officers to conduct a panchnama of the damages in the village and take immediate action for further financial assistance,” he said.

“I personally inspected the collapsed bridge, the damage to agriculture, and another bridge that was washed away. Prioritising the safety of farmer brothers and citizens, I instructed the administration to immediately start relief work. At the same time, I conversed with the mothers and sisters, understanding their pain and difficulties. We are ready to resolve every issue and provide the necessary help promptly,” he said.

“During this time, I interacted with the villagers, inquired about their well-being and that of their families. I instilled confidence that the government stands firmly behind them. We are going through a time of crisis, but I expressed the sentiment that we will overcome this crisis together,” he said.

Meanwhile, NCP minister Chhagan Bhujbal also visited the rain and flood affected villages from Nashik district and assured government assistance to weather the present crisis.

“Farmers have suffered losses due to heavy rainfall. Onion, maize, soybeans have been damaged. Farmers are crying. The state has been hit by a natural disaster. We will provide as much help as we can to the farmers. Tomatoes and vegetables have also suffered losses in some places. In fact, rainfall in Yeola taluka is very low. But this year, three to four feet of water has accumulated in the fields. Various problems have arisen in many places. But the government is standing very firmly behind the farmers,” said Bhujbal.

“In some places, the land has been eroded. In some places, the vineyards have been destroyed. It will take three to four years to rebuild the vineyards. Ten kilos of rice is being given in places where food grains have been damaged. There is a possibility of disease outbreak due to excess water in some places. The health machinery has been asked to take due care,” he said.

