Maha Dy CM intervenes to rescue tourists stranded in Dubai

Mumbai, March 2 (IANS) As tensions escalate between Iran, Israel, and the US, the ripple effects have severely impacted Gulf nations, leaving a significant number of citizens from Maharashtra stranded in Dubai.

In a swift response, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has taken the lead to ensure the safety and repatriation of these citizens.

Following the outbreak of conflict-like conditions, residents from various parts of the state, including Thane, Murbad, Pune, and Ahilyanagar, who are currently in Dubai, reached out to the Deputy CM's office for assistance.

Among those seeking urgent help are 84 students from the Indira School of Business Studies in Pune, who are currently stuck in Dubai.

Deputy CM Shinde established direct communication with these students through Sanjeev Paithankar and Somnath Patil of the Brihan Maharashtra Mandal in Dubai.

During his interaction, Shinde provided much-needed reassurance to the anxious students and citizens.

“Do not worry; Eknath Shinde stands firmly behind you in this difficult hour. Every possible effort is being made to ensure you are brought back to Maharashtra safely," Shinde stated.

He further informed the stranded individuals that the state government is working closely with the Brihan Maharashtra Mandal to ensure that their immediate needs, including food and shelter, are met while they remain in Dubai.

Shinde has personally reached out to stranded groups via video calls to assess their safety and mental well-being.

He has publicly assured them that the state is working closely with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and the Ministry of Civil Aviation for their safe return.

Reiterating the state’s commitment, Shinde assured all affected citizens that the Maharashtra government is closely monitoring the situation and coordinating with relevant authorities to facilitate their safe return to their homeland.

Meanwhile, the state administration has instructed local district collectors, tehsildars, and talathis (village officials) to compile lists of residents currently in the Gulf. This helps the government track specific groups, such as the 84 MBA students from Pune's Indira School of Business and over 40 senior citizens from Pimpri-Chinchwad.

Officials have confirmed that prominent figures, including Jalna MP Kalyan Kale, are among those safe but stuck in Dubai, ensuring high-level attention to the crisis.

The state government is acting as a bridge between the families in Maharashtra and the Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi and the Consulate in Dubai. They are pushing for "special windows" or evacuation flights once the DGCA and international aviation bodies deem the airspace secure.

The state has issued a formal advisory urging all Maharashtrians currently abroad to remain calm, avoid unnecessary travel, and rely only on official information to avoid scams.

While the UAE government is currently covering hotel stays for many stranded transit passengers, the Maharashtra government is coordinating with private travel agencies (like Girikand Travels) to ensure that independent tourist groups are not left without shelter or food.

