Maha: Council raises concern over company producing hazardous chemicals​

Mumbai, March 16 (IANS) Amid the controversy over the production of hazardous polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) at the Lote-Parshuram industrial area in Ratnagiri district by Laxmi Organic and its effects on health and the Konkan environment, Maharashtra Minister Pankaja Munde on Monday said the government has appointed the Institute of Chemical Technology (ICT) to inspect the production facility and the surrounding area and submit a report within 60 days. ​

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She also informed the House that the company has stopped production of PFAS. PFAS are often called “forever chemicals” because they do not break down easily in the environment or the human body.​

Congress MLC Bhai Jagtap, through a calling attention motion, raised the issue of unrest in Konkan over the production of PFAS. ​

He alleged that a company banned in Italy for PFAS production has been operating in Lote-Parshuram MIDC under a different name and that the same person who was imprisoned in Italy in this case is on its board of directors. He demanded that PFAS production be banned.​

NCP (SP) member Shashikant Shinde supported the demand and called for state government action.​

BJP MLC Niranjan Davkhare alleged that, following action by the Italian government against Miteni S.p.A. in 2018, the same production facility was dismantled and brought to India in 2019 under the name Laxmi Organic.​

In her reply, Environment and Climate Change Minister Pankaja Munde clarified that Laxmi Organic received permission for the production facility because PFAS is not banned in India. She said the company had produced 31.37 metric tonnes of PFAS, but after protests, it stopped production in the last week of December 2025.​

Munde said PFAS is not banned in India, but its production is restricted through stringent conditions. She added that the chemical does not decompose, which raises concerns. She said that after receiving complaints, the government appointed ICT to inspect the production facility at Lote-Parshuram and submit a report. ​

She added that once ICT submits its report, the government will take further steps accordingly and assured the House that no one would be spared.​

--IANS

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