Maha CM Fadnavis directs to build effective CCTV security cover for safe cities

Mumbai, March 17 (IANS) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, on Tuesday, directed the state administration to build effective security cover by reinforcing the CCTV grid for safe cities in the coming days.

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This is needed as the state government is prioritising the creation of safe and crime-free cities to ensure a fear-free environment for citizens, the Chief Minister said.

He also instructed the Information and Technology (IT) Department, in coordination with the Home and Urban Development departments, to establish a corporation.

This body will focus on the effective use of CCTV systems, utilising private CCTV data for criminal investigations, and developing an intelligence-based CCTV infrastructure.

The Chief Minister shared these insights during a review meeting of the IT Department held at the Vidhan Bhavan.

"The IT Department must finalise the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Policy, the CCTV-based "Mahanetra" Policy, and the Maharashtra Unmanned System Policy. Systems should be developed to provide AI-related services commonly needed by Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs)," Chief Minister Fadnavis said.

Acknowledging that the future belongs to automated processes, the Chief Minister emphasised using AI and modern technology in government tasks where human intervention can be minimised.

"To facilitate this, a new corporation named MUSIC (Maharashtra Unmanned System and Infrastructure Corporation) should be established. This will enable the use of AI, drone technology, and other innovations in tasks that can be performed without human interference," he added.

Chief Minister Fadnavis noted that drone technology is currently being used in the Agriculture Department and has a positive impact on human life.

"Research in the drone sector is crucial. We must focus on drone manufacturing and software, while also ensuring measures are in place to prevent the misuse of drones for destructive activities. All such aspects should be included in the new policy," he remarked.

"CCTV systems in cities should have Integrated Control and Command Centres. These centres should involve experts and be equipped with the latest technology through private sector participation," he said.

He expressed confidence that by creating this entire ecosystem, Maharashtra will remain a global leader in this field.

The state possesses a vast amount of data for the effective implementation of various schemes, which is available on the Mahasarathi Portal.

The Chief Minister instructed the creation of a Mahasarathi Policy to guide how this data can be optimised to provide maximum benefits to the public.

--IANS

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