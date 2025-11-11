Maha cabinet clears provision of Rs 827 crore for share capital of three DCCBs

Mumbai, Nov 11 (IANS) Maharashtra Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, on Tuesday approved the provision of Rs 827 crore as share capital to Nashik, Nagpur and Dharashiv District Central Cooperative Banks (DCCBs).

Of this, Rs 672 crore will be given to Nashik DCCB, Rs 81 crore to Nagpur DCCB and Rs 74 crore to Dharashiv DCCB.

The Cabinet also decided after the Reserve Bank of India informed the government about the recapitalisation and revival of Nashik, Nagpur and Dharashiv DCCBs.

Accordingly, financial assistance was approved as share capital for all three banks today. The role of the DCCB is important in providing crop loans to farmers. The existence of service development institutions also depends on the financial condition of the District Bank.

Therefore, a total of Rs 827 crore was approved by the government in the form of share capital to Nashik, Nagpur and Dharashiv DCCBs, said the government release.

The cabinet also approved the disbursement of Rs 336 crore by Nashik DCCB in the current fiscal and Rs 336 crore in 2026-27. Nashik and Nagpur DCCBs are currently under administrators, while Dharashiv DCCB has a board of directors.

However, since the condition of Dharashiv DCCB is continuously deteriorating, it was also approved to issue instructions to the Cooperative Commissioner to dissolve the board of directors of this bank and appoint an administrator, said the release.

Further, the cabinet also cleared the appointment of 8,282 additional security guards for the security of court premises and residences of judges and magistrates in the state. These security guards will be provided by the Maharashtra State Security Corporation (MSSC).

Out of these, 4,742 security guards will be appointed for the courts and 3,540 security guards at the residences of judges and judges. The cabinet also approved the provision of Rs 443.24 crore required for the salaries of these security guards.

A government release said that a public interest litigation was filed in the Aurangabad Bench of the High Court - Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar regarding the security arrangements in the courts of the state. On this, the High Court had directed the government to take a policy decision.

Thereafter, the Home Department and, Law and Justice Department conducted a survey in terms of security and submitted a report to the government after review meetings.

Accordingly, it was decided to provide manpower in the first phase and necessary equipment in the second phase. Security guards will be provided in the Mumbai High Courts, including its Benches, Kolhapur Circuit Bench, District Courts and other courts in the state, as well as the residences of judges

--IANS

sj/dan