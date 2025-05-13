Maha Cabinet clears policy for modernisation of govt ITIs

Mumbai, May 13 (IANS) The Maharashtra Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, on Tuesday approved a comprehensive policy for modernisation and transformation of 418 government industrial training institutes (ITIs) in the state through public-private partnership.

The main objective is to transform ITIs into world-class training centres, provide practical and applied learning. This will help increase the employment opportunities through coordination between industry and ITIs.

ITIs will be assigned to the private sector, ranging from 10 to 20 years, but the ownership will remain with the state government. Nearly 2 lakh students will benefit from the public-private partnership.

The Maharashtra Institute for Transformation (MITRA) will associate with this venture as a strategic partner. Also, various NGOs and foundations, including Shri Shri Ravishankar, ICICI Foundation, Naandi Foundation, will also be engaged in this initiative.

The minister of skill development and entrepreneurship Mangal Prabhat Lodha, who was accompanied by the department additional chief secretary Manisha Verma, said: “The transformation of government ITIs through public private partnership policy is a transformative initiative designed to modernise vocational education, bridge the skill gap, and create a workforce that is aligned with industry demands. The industry institute partnership model ensures that ITIs are sector-specific, industry-integrated and technologically advanced, enabling Maharashtra to maintain its leadership in skill development.”

He added that the World Bank is already associated with the upgradation of ITIs and in the coming period, the government will explore the option of procuring ADB loans to provide viability funding for the upgradation and modernisation of ITIs, especially from the rural areas.

The private sector can introduce new courses for training in the fields of artificial intelligence, drone technology, industrial upgraded technology, including robotics, 3D printing.

The minister said the private sector will have to invest a minimum of Rs 10 crore for 10 10-year involvement and Rs 20 crore for 20 years. He added that the contribution of private partners will increase in due course of time. Industry partner’s contribution shall be considered on the basis of market price or purchase price, whichever is less, said the minister.

The minister said that the centralised admission will continue while the number of faculty members of the ITIs will not be curtailed. However, the private sector will have the liberty to bring in experts.

The department's Additional Chief Secretary Manisha Verma said that funds available under budgetary provisions and schemes shall continue in a regular manner to the ITIs.

The ITIs will general funds by offering paid skill development courses, establishing skill hubs, creating production centres and providing paid services and consultancies.

