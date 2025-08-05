Maha Cabinet clears policy for allocation of govt-owned lands

Mumbai, Aug 5 (IANS) Maharashtra Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, on Tuesday approved a policy for the allocation of government or nazul lands that are small, unsuitable for independent construction, not in a suitable shape, not easily accessible or landlocked.

The cabinet decided to give such lands to the plot holders only as per their existing lien. With this, the lands behind the houses, conservancy lanes or other unused lands due to lack of utility will officially come under the ownership of the landholders.

According to the government release, the policy has been crafted as per the government decision of the Revenue and Forest Department dated October 9, 2024, and this process will be implemented as per the newly inserted Rule 37A under the Maharashtra Land Revenue (Disposal of Government Lands) Rules, 1971.

“The cabinet decision will apply to tiny plots that are unsuitable for construction, plots that are not of a useful size or have a distorted shape. Plots that do not have easy access roads. Government or Nazul lands that are surrounded (land-locked),” said the government release.

The decision will apply to such lands where there is only one adjacent plot holder. If the plot holder concerned has taken the plot on lease, then the newly allotted land will also be given on lease at the same rate. If the plot is taken on possession (Class-2), then the land concerned will be given at full price as per the prevailing market rate. If the plot is taken by a Class-1 occupant, then the land will be given at the full price of the land + 25 per cent premium (total 125 per cent).

In the case that there is a demand from more than one plot holder, written consent of all the neighbouring plot holders will be required for allotting land in the name of one. If there is no consent, an auction will be held and the land will be allotted to the holder who places the highest bid. If a Class-1 holder participates in the auction, the land will be allotted at the auction rate or 125 per cent premium – whichever is higher, said the government release.

According to the cabinet decision, the policy will be applicable only in the Municipal Corporation and Municipal Council areas. In Mumbai, the District Collector will have to take prior approval from the government. The area of the plot should not exceed 10 per cent of the original plot. The floor space index on the plot should not be used elsewhere. Clarity regarding telephone cables, electrical wires and other utility amenities passing underground or above ground is required. The development of the plot will have to be done as per the development rules of the local authority.

The government hopes that small, unused government lands that have been neglected for many years will officially come under the ownership of the rightful owners, which will also curb encroachments, complaints and legal disputes. It will also give a more disciplined and planned direction to urban development.

