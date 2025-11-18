Maha Cabinet clears new MHADA policy for major affordable housing projects in Mumbai suburbs

Mumbai, Nov 18 (IANS) The Maharashtra Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, on Tuesday approved a new policy for the redevelopment of Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) housing projects covering areas of 20 acres or more in the Mumbai suburbs.

This policy is expected to significantly promote affordable housing in large numbers for the citizens across Mumbai and its suburbs.

The cabinet decision is crucial as MHADA intensifies its focus on generating a substantial number of housing units in the Mumbai suburbs through cluster redevelopment, a joint venture model for private land parcels, and the 20 per cent inclusive housing scheme for private developers.

Major works include the 142-acre Motilal Nagar project and new proposals in Sion, Andheri and Jogeshwari. The plan aims to blend affordable and inclusive housing with the rehabilitation of existing residents while shaping modern, mixed-use neighbourhoods.

The cabinet also cleared a proposal for concept-based iconic city development, meant to guide the proper use of land held by various authorities in the state, including CIDCO. Under the plan, CIDCO and other agencies will be empowered to create integrated colonies based on approved concepts, covering residential clusters and international commercial zones.

The cabinet approved amendments to the Maharashtra Public Trust Act of 1950. It also agreed to remove defamatory terms from the Maharashtra Begging Prohibition Act. Following recommendations from the Law and Justice Department, in line with a Supreme Court order, terms such as leprosy sufferer, leper and leprosy hospital will be removed from Sections 9 and 26 of the 1959 Act.

The cabinet sanctioned new posts to handle land acquisition, rehabilitation and resettlement matters, to speed up the disposal of pending cases under Section 64 of the 2013 Act on fair compensation and transparency. A release from the chief minister’s office said this measure is intended to reduce the existing backlog.

It also approved the creation of 339 posts for the Ratan Tata Maharashtra State Skill University, along with 232 teaching posts and 107 non-teaching posts.

