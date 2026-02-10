Maha Cabinet approves land acquisition policy for Mumbai 3 project

Mumbai, Feb 10 (IANS) The Maharashtra Cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday, in a bid to push the development of the much ambitious Mumbai 3 project, approved the land acquisition and land allocation policy for future development projects implemented by the Karnala-Sai-Chirner (KSC) New Town Development Authority (NTDA) in the area designated for the impact area of ​​the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewri-Nhava Sheva Atal Setu project as well as the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA).

The KSC NTDA project covers a massive 323.44 square kilometre area across 124 villages in the Uran, Panvel, and Pen talukas, officials said.

While the project focuses on large-scale urban growth, specific exemptions have been made for forest lands, Coastal Regulation Zones (CRZs), and a 250-metre buffer zone around the Pen Municipal Council.

The MMRDA has adopted a dual strategy for land acquisition, officials added.

For consenting landowners, who voluntarily surrender land will receive 22.5 per cent of the developed plot in return, mirroring City and Industrial Development Corporation's (CIDCO) successful model.

If the entitled plot is smaller than 40 square metre, owners will receive cash compensation instead.

Alternatively, owners can opt for Floor Space Index (FSI) or Transferable Development Rights (TDR) in exchange for their property.

Large-scale landowners (minimum 200 hectares) can propose joint development with the MMRDA through a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) under an "Expression of Interest" (EOI) model.

For Non-consenting owners, who do not provide consent, land will be acquired via the District Collector's office under the 2013 Land Acquisition Act, ensuring fair market compensation and transparency.

To ensure the new town becomes an industrial hub, the MMRDA is integrating two key policies from the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC).

"Pass-Through" Policy allows for rapid industrial allotment in undeveloped areas where the land is provided on an "as-is-where-is" basis.

The industry bears all costs for acquisition and measurement, along with a 15 per cent establishment fee, officials said.

Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) Priority Policy aims to boost the national GDP and local employment, FDI is being prioritised.

FDI investors must take a minimum of 100 acres and invest at least Rs 250 crore within five years.

A maximum of 25 per cent of the total developed area is reserved for such investments.

The Maharashtra Cabinet approved a long term loan of Rs 15,000 crore from the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) to complete various irrigation projects.

This will improve the distribution system of 57 incomplete irrigation projects and 193 completed projects.

Irrigation facilities will be created for eight lakh hectares of agricultural area in the state, which will provide relief to the farmers of the state.

The state Cabinet cleared the development of an international standard cricket stadium in Kolhapur district.

Approval has been given to provide 12 hectares 76 R government land in Vikaswadi (Karveer taluka). This will boost sports development in Kolhapur.

The state Cabinet cleared establishment of a Special Purpose Authority for Purandar Airport in Pune district.

A loan of Rs 6,000 crore for land acquisition and ancillary matters has been approved to accelerate the project.

MIDC, Maharashtra Airport Development Corporation (MADC) and CIDCO will be the partners, with responsibility for repayment of loan as per partnership.

The state Cabinet also approved government guarantee for the proposed loan.

The state will implement 'My Village, Health-Prosperous Village' campaign.

Emphasis is on bringing about health improvements at the village level.

Awards will be given from Gram Panchayat to Zilla Parishad level.

The four pillars of the campaign are encouragement to change lifestyle and diet, preventive measures, timely treatment and rehabilitation.

Planning will take place from the state level to the sub-centre-village level.

According to the state Cabinet decision, campaign period is from FY April 1, 2026 to 31 March 31, 2027 for which a provision of Rs 80.75 crore annually is allocated for the campaign.

According to the state Cabinet decision, MIDC will get land at Ratnapuri Mala (Indapur taluka) in Pune district.

One thousand acres of land of Maharashtra State Agriculture Corporation in Ratnapuri Mala will be transferred to MIDC for a new industrial estate.

Relief, investment and employment opportunities will be created for entrepreneurs.

The state Cabinet has approved providing infrastructure facilities through Maha Tennis Foundation at Kolekalyan (Andheri) in Mumbai.

Tennis will be encouraged and facilities will be created for the players.

For this, approval has been given to implement a development plan on joint partnership basis through Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) lands.

The state Cabinet also cleared an increase in the prize money in the state-level science exhibition.

Students, teachers, laboratory attendants will get increased prizes.

The state Cabinet has approved the Maharashtra Public-Private Partnership (PPP) Policy – ​​2026.

Cabinet Committee on Infrastructure led by the Chief Minister Fadnavis has the authority to approve public-private partnership projects with a financial value of more than Rs 25 crore.

Approval has been given to create a separate office for this in the Planning Department.

Notices issued electronically through e-mail will also be legal.

The state Cabinet has also approved amendment to the rules for issuing notices through electronic mail in Section 230 (Manner of service of notices) of the Maharashtra Land Revenue Act, 1966.

The state Cabinet has approved financial aid to Indrani Cooperative Spinning Mill (Manavat taluka) in Parbhani district.

The state Cabinet has also cleared creation of 11 posts of Additional District Collector in the state as per the recommendations of the high-level committee to ensure speedy provision of various services, considering the geographical area, increased population and distance of the districts.

The Cabinet has approved coal to chemical project on 117 hectares 19 R land to be handed to MIDC at Mauja Linga (Kalmeshwar) in Nagpur district.

The Cabinet has approved a budget of Rs 75.13 crore for sports facilities at Mouje Katfal under Baramati District Sports Complex.

Out of this, facilities like pavilion, swimming pool, skating ring, archery range, basketball court will be constructed on 80,000 square metres.

The Cabinet also gave approval to conduct simultaneous tendering process for finalising transport contracts for transportation of food grains and other essential commodities under the revised food distribution system. This will enable the distribution system in five zones and 34 districts of Mumbai-Thane ration distribution area, and will bring about coherence.

The Cabinet approved the repair budget of Rs 6.60 crore for the small irrigation project at Pimpalshenda (Murtijapur taluka) in Akola district. This will provide irrigation to 255 hectares.

The Cabinet cleared issuance of Maharashtra (Amendment and Enactment) Ordinance on Compromise of Arrears of Tax, Interest, Penalty or Late Fees.

It also approved amendment to Section 109 (3)(d) of the Maharashtra Public Universities Act, 2016.

The Cabinet also approved to issue an ordinance to amend the Maharashtra Unaided Private Professional Educational Institutions (Admission and Fee Regulation) Act, 2015.

