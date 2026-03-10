Maha bribe case: CBI arrests rail official, 2 others; cash, jewellery valued at Rs 1.47 crore seized​

Mumbai, March 10 (IANS) The CBI arrested a senior Central Railway official and 2 others in an alleged Rs 40 lakh bribery case and seized cash and jewellery worth Rs 1.47 crore during multi-city raids spanning Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, and Karjat, an official said on Tuesday.​

Ramesh Kumar Chauve, Chief Electrical Distribution Engineer, Central Railway; Anshul Varma (private person) and Kanay Varma (private person) were arrested on Monday, following raids at five locations, the CBI said in a statement.​

The CBI registered the instant case against Chauve, an officer of the Indian Railway Services of Electrical Engineers, 2003 Batch, working as Chief Electrical Distribution Engineer at Central Railway, the CBI said.​

The case pertains to alleged irregularities in the award of a tender valued at Rs 40.54 crore to a private company.​

The accused Chief Electrical Distribution Engineer acted in connivance with stakeholders of the private company in the award of the tender and demanded a bribe amount of Rs 40 Lakh or 1 per cent of the tender value, the CBI said.​

The CBI laid a trap and caught the accused Chief Electrical Distribution Engineer, after he accepted a bribe amount of Rs 10 lakh from a private person.​

The federal probe agency recovered the bribe amount of Rs 10 lakh from Chauve’s chamber.​

Searches were conducted at five locations, including in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, and Karjat, at the premises of the three accused, the CBI said.​

During searches at the premises of the accused Chief Electrical Distribution Engineer, Rs 90.79 lakh in cash and gold jewellery weighing 241.30 grams, silver jewellery weighing 2577 grams amounting to Rs 42.52 lakh, and other documents of investments were recovered, the CBI said.​

From the accused’s office chamber, cash amounting to Rs 3.85 lakh was also recovered, with the total seizure being worth Rs 1.47 crore, the CBI said.​

Besides these, other incriminating documents were recovered during the CBI's searches, the statement said.​

