Maha: BJP MLA grills minister over bonuses for paddy farmers​

Mumbai, Feb 24 (IANS) A heated exchange broke out in the Maharashtra Assembly during the ongoing budget session on Tuesday between members of the ruling alliance following a "Calling Attention Motion" regarding the issue of bonuses for the state’s paddy farmers. ​

Senior BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar took Minister of State for Food and Civil Supplies, Yogesh Kadam, to task over the delay. ​

Mungantiwar criticised Kadam, stating that ministers should come prepared with thorough studies rather than offering vague assurances such as "we will look into it" or "a meeting will be scheduled."​

Although Yogesh Kadam attempted to counter with technical points, he appeared in a difficult spot under Mungantiwar’s rapid-fire questioning. ​

Mungantiwar highlighted the plight of approximately 7 lakh farmers awaiting the announcement of the bonus. He noted on December 15, 2025, a delegation of paddy farmers met the Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who subsequently issued orders for immediate action on December 25. ​

A Government Resolution (GR) was expected in January. However, the administration initially cited District Council (Zilla Parishad) elections as a reason for the delay. Even after the elections, the GR has not been issued.​

Mungantiwar remarked that despite clear orders from the CM, the Food and Civil Supplies Department remains in a deep slumber, behaving like "the father of Kumbhakarna." ​

As this was the first Calling Attention Motion of the session, a decision is expected in favour of farmers, and a concrete response from the Minister of State is expected, said Mungantiwar.​

In his defence, Yogesh Kadam presented data on bonuses distributed over the last three years: 2022-23: Rs 823 crore; 2023-24: Rs 1,378 crore; and 2024-25: Rs 1,628 crore. ​

Kadam stated that while these funds are provided to registered farmers, there is a need to re-verify the ratio between the bonus amount and actual paddy procurement.​

Unsatisfied with the data, Mungantiwar’s frustration grew. He argued that paddy growers are among the poorest farmers. The increase in total funds is simply due to higher subsidy rates. ​

He insisted that all farmers registered on the portal should receive the bonus regardless of whether the sale has been finalised. ​

He criticised the department for "starting discussions and deliberations" only when it is time to actually pay the farmers.​

He termed the Minister’s lack of preparation an "insult to the Constitution," noting that the department had made no progress despite the Chief Minister’s orders issued two months earlier.

