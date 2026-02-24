Maha: BJP MLA criticises legislative red tape, sarcastically demands ‘Thoko Bill-2026’ for shirkers​

Mumbai, Feb 24 (IANS) In a scathing attack on administrative lethargy, BJP legislator Sudhir Mungantiwar on Tuesday expressed intense fury in the Legislative Assembly over excessive delays in responses to suggestions made by members through various parliamentary tools.

Highlighting a glaring example of red tape, Mungantiwar revealed that a Cut Motion he moved on March 16, 2022, received a response only on February 18, 2026, almost four years later.

Expressing his dissatisfaction with the pace of legislative functioning, he sarcastically demanded that the Speaker introduce a "Thoko Bill-2026" (Strike-Down Bill) to penalise negligent officials.

Addressing the delay, Mungantiwar stated, "If members receive answers after four years, it is evident that no one fears the legislature anymore. Such apathy is degrading the quality of the House's proceedings." ​

He urged the Assembly Speaker, Rahul Narwekar, to conduct an inquiry into the delays on Cut Motions and submit a report within two days, demanding strict action against those responsible.

Mungantiwar remarked, “The Speaker cannot lead with just his heart. This story is starting to resemble folklore like 'Chivtai, Chivtai, Open the Door' or the legendary 'Birbal’s Khichdi' that never cooks. If the Speaker truly wishes to improve the qualitative standard of the Legislature, he must make use of the Silver Scepter placed before him."​

Backing Mungantiwar’s concerns, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis quipped that Mungantiwar was "lucky" to get an answer in just four years. ​

He shared his own experience, noting that he once received a response to a Cut Motion he moved as a legislator only after he had become the Deputy Chief Minister.​

The Chief Minister emphasised the need for a robust Audit System to streamline legislative work. He suggested that Ministers and the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) must receive regular updates on pending assurances, unstarred questions, and calling-attention motions. ​

Further, he said the Legislature should track and follow up on proceedings even when the House is not in session. ​

He stressed the need to use modern technology to build an independent tracking platform for all parliamentary tools.​

Congress legislator Vijay Wadettiwar also joined the fray, demanding that responses to 'Points of Propriety' be given on time and that a separate tracking system be established to keep members informed of the factual status of their queries.​

Responding to the uproar, Speaker Rahul Narwekar admitted that tracking had been handled manually until now, which proved difficult due to the high volume of motions. ​

“A digital platform is currently being developed to track every parliamentary tool, providing members with details on whether a reply has been received and the exact duration of any delay. Records of the Legislature from 1937 to 2025 have been completely digitized and are set to go 'Live' shortly,” he announced.​

