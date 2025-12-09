Maha: Audit to be conducted on 'Swachh Mumbai Prabodhan Abhiyan'

Nagpur, Dec 9 (IANS) Minister of State for Urban Development Madhuri Misal on Tuesday informed the Legislative Assembly that an audit would be conducted on the 'Swachh Mumbai Prabodhan Abhiyan' (Clean Mumbai Awareness Campaign) slum sanitation scheme, which has been implemented since 2013, replacing the previous Adopt-a-Slum Scheme.

The matter was raised through a Calling Attention Motion by legislators Tukaram Kate, Amin Patel, Amit Satam, and Prakash Surve.

Minister Misal explained that the 'Swachh Mumbai Prabodhan Abhiyan' scheme was implemented across the entire city of Mumbai starting from February 1, 2013.

Under the scheme, one unit was created for every 200 households. Each unit receives a total grant of Rs 6,000 per month from the Municipal Corporation (MC). This includes Rs 5,400 for the unit itself and Rs 600 for awareness activities.

“The scheme's design involves Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) that take the initiative for slum sanitation. These organisations are supposed to collect contributions from residents of Rs 20 per household and Rs 50 from commercial establishments. The NGOs then use the collected funds and the grant received from the Municipal Corporation to purchase essential sanitation equipment and maintain cleanliness in the slum areas with the help of volunteers,” said the minister.

Minister Misal clarified that the volunteers working under this scheme do not fall under the category of sanitation workers, and therefore, minimum wage regulations do not apply to them.

She noted that this scheme is supplementary, as the municipal corporation’s regular sanitation staff continue to work from ward offices as before.

She also informed the Assembly that the Municipal Corporation is currently considering a proposal to increase the assistance provided to the volunteers and to raise the support given for sanitation equipment.

Meanwhile, Environment Minister Pankaja Munde today informed the Legislative Council that the government would strive to immediately complete the work on the Nag River pollution prevention project in Nagpur.

She confirmed that the proposal for the project, costing Rs 1,926 crores under the National River Conservation Plan, has received administrative approval.

The Minister was responding to a Calling Attention Motion regarding Nag River pollution tabled by member Parinay Fuke. Member Prasad Lad also participated in the subsequent discussion on the issue.

Providing details on the environmental measures being taken, Minister Munde stated that the work for the Nag River pollution eradication is planned in a total of five packages. These packages include Sewage Treatment Plants (STP), Sewerage Lines and Electric Crematoriums. The Nag River pollution eradication project proposes a Sewage Treatment Plant with a capacity of 92 million litres per day (MLD).

The Minister noted that river water is being treated before being released further, which has allowed fishing activities at the Gosikhurd Dam to continue regularly.

Regarding the information provided by Parinay Fuke about eleven STP projects being shut down, Minister Munde assured the Council that a committee would re-examine the matter and take the necessary action.

