Maha Assembly Speaker directs govt to submit statement on poor medical facilities in Sangamner

Mumbai, March 18 (IANS) Maharashtra Assembly Speaker, Rahul Narwekar, on Wednesday directed the state government to take immediate cognisance of the medical equipment shortage in Sangamner from Ahilyanagar district and submit a formal statement before the House.

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The issue was raised in the Assembly regarding the severe lack of essential medical diagnostic facilities, specifically MRI and CT scan machines, in the Sangamner region.

Members of the House expressed deep concern over the hardships faced by common citizens who are forced to travel long distances to private hospitals or larger cities for basic diagnostic tests due to the unavailability of these machines in government-run facilities.

Taking a firm stand on the matter, Speaker Narwekar expressed his displeasure over the delay in addressing such critical public health infrastructure gaps.

He noted that despite the matter being brought to light previously, a definitive resolution or data regarding the deficiency had not been presented. "The government must take immediate cognisance of the situation in Sangamner," he stated.

He further directed the administration to compile and present data regarding the total number of MRI and CT scan machines currently lacking across the state, with a specific focus on the Sangamner case, before the conclusion of the ongoing session.

In a stern warning to the bureaucracy, Speaker Narwekar emphasised that directives from the Chair must be followed implicitly. He remarked that if any official believes they are not bound to follow the instructions of the Legislative Presiding Officer, strict action would be initiated.

The Speaker clarified that the government is expected to lay the answers to pending 'Calling Attention' motions on the table of the House. He warned that if these responses are not submitted by the end of the next working day, it could lead to breach of privilege proceedings against the Chief Secretary.

He reiterated that the state should submit a detailed statement on shortage of MRI and CT scan machines in Sangamner and also present statewide data before the session ends. He warned that failure to provide timely responses may result in Breach of Privilege action against top officials.

--IANS

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