Maha Assembly clears bill on co‑opted members in local bodies

Mumbai, March 17 (IANS) The Legislative Assembly on Tuesday unanimously passed the Maharashtra Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samitis (Second Amendment) Bill, proposing the appointment of co‑opted members based on comparative numerical strength.

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Minister of Rural Development Jaykumar Gore announced that political parties and registered groups in Zilla Parishads (ZP) and Panchayat Samitis (PS) will now be allowed to appoint co‑opted (nominated) members according to their numerical strength.

Responding to the discussion, Minister Gore said that, as with Municipal Councils, members would now be appointed to Zilla Parishads and Panchayat Samitis in proportion to party strength.

District Collectors will carry out the nomination process after considering the numerical strength of recognised or registered parties and in consultation with group leaders.

He stated that co‑opted members would have the same tenure and administrative powers as elected Zilla Parishad members and would be entitled to the same development funds. However, they would not have the right to vote in proceedings.

He expressed confidence that the bill would enable experts and capable individuals to join local self‑government bodies, improving their functioning.

Addressing questions about the delay in local body elections, Gore explained that the OBC reservation issue is pending before the Supreme Court, with the next hearing scheduled for July 21, 2026.

He said the government is firm on holding elections immediately after the court’s decision, including in tribal districts and other pending areas.

The Minister emphasised that the government is actively presenting its case in court to ensure elections take place soon, as the presence of public representatives in local bodies is essential.

On the condition of Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti buildings, he assured that dilapidated structures would be repaired or replaced.

During the discussion, MLAs Suhas Babar (Shiv Sena), Harish Pimple (BJP), Babasaheb Deshmukh (PWP) and Nana Patole (Congress) welcomed the bill while offering suggestions.

After Minister Gore’s clarifications, the bill was passed unanimously.

--IANS

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