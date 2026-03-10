Maha announces creation of 11 new collector offices and 143 posts​

Mumbai, March 10 (IANS) To make revenue administration accessible, the Maharashtra Government on Tuesday announced the establishment of 11 new Additional Collector offices across the state.

Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule made the announcement in the Assembly, calling it a major stride toward decentralising power and delivering faster, more efficient services to the common man.

With the state’s population surging, remote areas facing geographical challenges, and administrative workloads escalating, these new offices will eliminate the need for citizens to undertake long journeys to district headquarters.

Senior revenue expertise will now be available at their doorstep, ensuring quicker resolution of land, revenue, and related matters, the minister said.

Minister Bawankule said that the Cabinet has given final approval for new offices in Thane, Ratnagiri, Pune (Baramati), Satara, Solapur, Jalgaon, Nanded, Amravati, Yavatmal, Buldhana, and Nagpur.​

To ease the burden on the Settlement Commissioner’s office, two more posts of Additional Collector have been sanctioned at that level, he added. A total of 143 new posts will be created, as cleared by the high-level secretaries’ committee.

Each new Additional Collector office will have 13 dedicated officers and staff.

The Cabinet gave final sanction to these positions in the ‘S-25’ senior pay scale during its meeting on February 10, 2026, he said.

Responding to MLA Nana Patole’s demand for similar facilities in Sakoli and Hinganghat, Minister Bawankule announced, “Post the 2027 Census, district restructuring can be reviewed. For now, we are committed to taking administration directly to the people through these Additional Collector offices. A dedicated meeting on Sakoli and Hinganghat will be held shortly, leading to a positive outcome.”​

Addressing concerns about mounting workloads in cities like Nagpur, minister Bawankule declared, “The Government is seriously considering establishing independent Tehsil offices in every urban assembly constituency. In-depth consultations with the Revenue Department are underway, and a firm policy decision will follow soon.”​

Minister Bawankule revealed that proposals for 69 new Additional Tehsildar offices and 10 new Prant offices are in the final stages of approval. Once rolled out, these reforms will reshape Maharashtra’s revenue system, making it faster, more transparent, and citizen-focused.

“This bold initiative underscores the Government’s unwavering commitment to good governance, decentralisation, and empowering every citizen with hassle-free access to essential services,” he remarked.​

