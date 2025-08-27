Magician Samraj to honour Operation Sindoor with ‘The Great Missile Blast Escape’

Alappuzha (Kerala), Aug 27 (IANS) In a stirring tribute to the valor of the Indian Army during Operation Sindhoor, celebrated magician Samraj is set to mesmerize audiences with a daring act titled "The Great Missile Blast Escape".

The performance, to be staged in Alappuzha on August 28, is designed as both a spectacle of illusion and a salute to the spirit of India’s soldiers.

Samraj told IANS that the act symbolically portrays the ordeal of a soldier captured by enemy forces and trapped inside a powerful missile.

“In the dramatic sequence, terrorists attempt to annihilate both the missile and the captive with a massive explosion,” said Samraj.

In a breathtaking escape, the soldier -- embodied by Samraj -- breaks free, defeating the enemy’s plot.

“The theme was inspired by the resilience and heroism of Indian soldiers during Operation Sindhoor, which continues to serve as a powerful reminder of national courage and sacrifice,” added Samraj.

The grand show will be staged at 7 p.m. at John’s Ground, Mullakkal near here coinciding with the festivities surrounding the iconic Nehru Trophy Boat Race.

Organised jointly by the Kerala government, the Nehru Trophy Boat Race Society, the Tourism Department, and the Alappuzha district administration, the event is expected to draw thousands of spectators.

He further said after its national premiere in Alappuzha, the act will also be performed at select Indian Army camps across the country, further strengthening its connection to the military.

The centerpiece of the performance is a colossal missile prop -- 18 feet tall and 6 feet wide -- crafted from metal and foam sheets under the supervision of technical experts from Chennai.

This is not the first time Samraj has stunned Alappuzha audiences ahead of the Nehru Trophy.

In 1997, his famous “Fire Escape” act captured national attention.

With 'The Great Missile Blast Escape', he aims once again to hold audiences spellbound -- blending suspense, patriotism, and magic -- while paying homage to the indomitable spirit of Indian soldiers through the legacy of Operation Sindoor.

--IANS

sg/pgh